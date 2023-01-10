FGFTReb
OKLAHOMAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
J.Groves201-40-00-2122
Hill353-73-41-5039
T.Groves213-104-41-101410
Sherfield389-156-60-41325
Uzan354-82-20-51511
Noland223-50-10-1106
Godwin154-64-64-71412
Cortes140-20-00-0210
Totals20027-5719-236-3482275

Percentages: FG .474, FT .826.

3-Point Goals: 2-17, .118 (Uzan 1-3, Sherfield 1-4, Cortes 0-1, Hill 0-1, J.Groves 0-1, Noland 0-2, T.Groves 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Hill 3, T.Groves).

Turnovers: 11 (J.Groves 3, T.Groves 3, Cortes 2, Noland, Sherfield, Uzan).

Steals: 3 (Noland 3).

Technical Fouls: Sherfield, 17:33 second.

FGFTReb
KANSASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Adams288-136-73-60422
Wilson363-1210-123-81217
Dick361-85-61-5118
Harris354-93-41-35211
McCullar322-64-50-8238
Pettiford160-31-20-0111
Clemence113-62-33-30310
Yesufu51-20-00-0002
Ejiofor10-00-00-0000
Totals20022-5931-3911-33101679

Percentages: FG .373, FT .795.

3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Clemence 2-2, Wilson 1-2, Dick 1-4, Harris 0-1, McCullar 0-1, Pettiford 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Adams 2, Wilson 2).

Turnovers: 6 (McCullar 3, Wilson 2, Harris).

Steals: 8 (McCullar 4, Harris 2, Adams, Dick).

Technical Fouls: None.

Oklahoma344175
Kansas364379

A_16,300 (16,300).

