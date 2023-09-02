East Carolina00033
Michigan7167030

First Quarter

MICH_R.Wilson 14 pass from McCarthy (J.Turner kick), 5:43.

Second Quarter

MICH_Corum 2 run (J.Turner kick), 14:13.

MICH_R.Wilson 10 pass from McCarthy (kick failed), 5:37.

MICH_FG J.Turner 50, :00.

Third Quarter

MICH_R.Wilson 15 pass from McCarthy (J.Turner kick), 9:13.

Fourth Quarter

ECU_FG Conrad 33, :00.

A_0.

ECUMICH
First downs1226
Total Net Yards235402
Rushes-yards26-10331-122
Passing132280
Punt Returns0-03-14
Kickoff Returns1-140-0
Interceptions Ret.0-01-7
Comp-Att-Int17-29-126-31-0
Sacked-Yards Lost0-00-0
Punts5-49.02-44.5
Fumbles-Lost0-01-0
Penalties-Yards10-885-35
Time of Possession26:3433:26

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_East Carolina, Garcia 8-36, Harris 5-22, Bond 4-16, Gunn 5-16, Flinn 3-14, J.Patterson 1-(minus 1). Michigan, Corum 10-73, Edwards 12-37, Mullings 3-14, Stokes 2-6, Hall 2-2, McCarthy 1-(minus 2), Warren 1-(minus 8).

PASSING_East Carolina, Garcia 11-18-1-80, Flinn 6-11-0-52. Michigan, McCarthy 26-30-0-280, Warren 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_East Carolina, Garner 4-22, Bond 3-31, J.Johnson 3-30, J.Patterson 3-20, G.Green 2-17, Hatfield 2-12. Michigan, Wilson 6-78, C.Johnson 5-71, Loveland 4-57, Edwards 4-33, Corum 3-5, F.Moore 2-18, Bredeson 1-14, Clemons 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_East Carolina, Conrad 50. Michigan, J.Turner 51.

