|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|3
|—
|3
|Michigan
|7
|16
|7
|0
|—
|30
First Quarter
MICH_R.Wilson 14 pass from McCarthy (J.Turner kick), 5:43.
Second Quarter
MICH_Corum 2 run (J.Turner kick), 14:13.
MICH_R.Wilson 10 pass from McCarthy (kick failed), 5:37.
MICH_FG J.Turner 50, :00.
Third Quarter
MICH_R.Wilson 15 pass from McCarthy (J.Turner kick), 9:13.
Fourth Quarter
ECU_FG Conrad 33, :00.
A_0.
|ECU
|MICH
|First downs
|12
|26
|Total Net Yards
|235
|402
|Rushes-yards
|26-103
|31-122
|Passing
|132
|280
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|3-14
|Kickoff Returns
|1-14
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-7
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-29-1
|26-31-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Punts
|5-49.0
|2-44.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|10-88
|5-35
|Time of Possession
|26:34
|33:26
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_East Carolina, Garcia 8-36, Harris 5-22, Bond 4-16, Gunn 5-16, Flinn 3-14, J.Patterson 1-(minus 1). Michigan, Corum 10-73, Edwards 12-37, Mullings 3-14, Stokes 2-6, Hall 2-2, McCarthy 1-(minus 2), Warren 1-(minus 8).
PASSING_East Carolina, Garcia 11-18-1-80, Flinn 6-11-0-52. Michigan, McCarthy 26-30-0-280, Warren 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_East Carolina, Garner 4-22, Bond 3-31, J.Johnson 3-30, J.Patterson 3-20, G.Green 2-17, Hatfield 2-12. Michigan, Wilson 6-78, C.Johnson 5-71, Loveland 4-57, Edwards 4-33, Corum 3-5, F.Moore 2-18, Bredeson 1-14, Clemons 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_East Carolina, Conrad 50. Michigan, J.Turner 51.
