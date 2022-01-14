|FG
|FT
|Reb
|STANFORD (12-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brink
|24
|4-10
|2-2
|1-7
|2
|1
|10
|Lexie Hull
|30
|0-8
|7-8
|1-4
|1
|2
|7
|Lacie Hull
|13
|1-2
|1-2
|2-7
|1
|2
|3
|Jones
|30
|4-8
|3-4
|3-8
|5
|1
|11
|Jump
|23
|2-5
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|6
|Belibi
|15
|1-6
|0-0
|4-7
|1
|0
|2
|Prechtel
|25
|4-6
|0-2
|1-8
|0
|2
|10
|Wilson
|30
|2-5
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|3
|6
|Iriafen
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|1
|2
|Van Gytenbeek
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-52
|14-20
|15-49
|12
|14
|60
Percentages: FG 38.462, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Jump 2-4, Prechtel 2-4, Wilson 1-3, Van Gytenbeek 1-1, Brink 0-1, Lexie Hull 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 6 (Brink 2, Prechtel 2, Lexie Hull 1, Jones 1)
Turnovers: 22 (Jones 7, Lexie Hull 4, Wilson 4, Lacie Hull 2, Jump 2, Brink 1, Belibi 1, Team 1)
Steals: 6 (Lexie Hull 2, Jones 1, Belibi 1, Prechtel 1, Wilson 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|COLORADO (13-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Tuitele
|27
|3-6
|3-3
|2-3
|0
|1
|10
|Finau
|15
|1-5
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|2
|2
|Formann
|29
|2-6
|2-3
|0-0
|2
|3
|7
|Hollingshed
|32
|2-12
|3-6
|1-3
|1
|3
|7
|Sherrod
|35
|2-9
|2-2
|1-2
|2
|4
|6
|Miller
|19
|6-11
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|5
|16
|Blacksten
|2
|0-1
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|1
|1
|Jones
|11
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|0
|Sadler
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Wetta
|26
|1-5
|1-2
|1-3
|3
|4
|3
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-57
|14-20
|9-27
|9
|25
|52
Percentages: FG 29.825, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 4-27, .148 (Miller 2-6, Tuitele 1-3, Formann 1-4, Finau 0-2, Hollingshed 0-6, Sherrod 0-2, Blacksten 0-1, Jones 0-1, Wetta 0-2)
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 11 (Sherrod 5, Miller 2, Finau 1, Hollingshed 1, Jones 1, Wetta 1)
Steals: 15 (Sherrod 5, Wetta 3, Hollingshed 2, Miller 2, Finau 1, Formann 1, Jones 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Stanford
|8
|16
|17
|19
|—
|60
|Colorado
|15
|13
|13
|11
|—
|52
A_3,744
Officials_Corey Long, Darren Krzesnik, Brenda Pantoja