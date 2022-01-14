FGFTReb
STANFORD (12-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brink244-102-21-72110
Lexie Hull300-87-81-4127
Lacie Hull131-21-22-7123
Jones304-83-43-85111
Jump232-50-00-0116
Belibi151-60-04-7102
Prechtel254-60-21-80210
Wilson302-51-20-2136
Iriafen31-10-02-3012
Van Gytenbeek71-10-00-0013
Team00-00-01-3000
Totals20020-5214-2015-49121460

Percentages: FG 38.462, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Jump 2-4, Prechtel 2-4, Wilson 1-3, Van Gytenbeek 1-1, Brink 0-1, Lexie Hull 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 6 (Brink 2, Prechtel 2, Lexie Hull 1, Jones 1)

Turnovers: 22 (Jones 7, Lexie Hull 4, Wilson 4, Lacie Hull 2, Jump 2, Brink 1, Belibi 1, Team 1)

Steals: 6 (Lexie Hull 2, Jones 1, Belibi 1, Prechtel 1, Wilson 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
COLORADO (13-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Tuitele273-63-32-30110
Finau151-50-00-4022
Formann292-62-30-0237
Hollingshed322-123-61-3137
Sherrod352-92-21-2246
Miller196-112-21-31516
Blacksten20-11-21-1011
Jones110-20-01-2010
Sadler40-00-00-0010
Wetta261-51-21-3343
Team00-00-01-6000
Totals20017-5714-209-2792552

Percentages: FG 29.825, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 4-27, .148 (Miller 2-6, Tuitele 1-3, Formann 1-4, Finau 0-2, Hollingshed 0-6, Sherrod 0-2, Blacksten 0-1, Jones 0-1, Wetta 0-2)

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 11 (Sherrod 5, Miller 2, Finau 1, Hollingshed 1, Jones 1, Wetta 1)

Steals: 15 (Sherrod 5, Wetta 3, Hollingshed 2, Miller 2, Finau 1, Formann 1, Jones 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Stanford816171960
Colorado1513131152

A_3,744

Officials_Corey Long, Darren Krzesnik, Brenda Pantoja

