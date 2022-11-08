SAN DIEGO ST. (0-1)
Morris 2-6 0-0 4, Villalobos 3-7 1-2 7, Barcello 0-2 0-0 0, Crain 3-9 2-4 9, Staples 3-10 0-0 7, Grizelj 0-0 0-0 0, Prohaska 1-4 2-2 4, Ramos 1-5 1-2 4, Fiso 4-8 0-1 9, Pepe 1-6 1-2 4, Totals 18-57 7-13 48
STANFORD (1-0)
Brink 5-6 2-4 13, Iriafen 7-8 2-2 16, Emma-Nnopu 0-4 0-0 0, Jones 1-6 4-4 6, Jump 1-3 0-0 3, Belibi 1-1 0-0 2, Prechtel 0-0 0-0 0, Betts 2-3 1-1 5, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Lepolo 1-3 0-0 2, Nivar 4-8 2-2 13, Papadaki 0-1 0-0 0, Bosgana 6-10 0-0 15, Demetre 3-6 0-0 8, Harriel 1-3 0-0 3, Totals 32-62 11-13 86
|San Diego St.
|4
|12
|18
|14
|—
|48
|Stanford
|25
|17
|27
|17
|—
|86
3-Point Goals_San Diego St. 5-16 (Barcello 0-2, Crain 1-3, Staples 1-4, Prohaska 0-1, Ramos 1-1, Fiso 1-3, Pepe 1-2), Stanford 11-30 (Brink 1-2, Emma-Nnopu 0-1, Jones 0-2, Jump 1-3, Lepolo 0-2, Nivar 3-5, Papadaki 0-1, Bosgana 3-7, Demetre 2-4, Harriel 1-3). Assists_San Diego St. 9 (Barcello 2, Pepe 2, Staples 2), Stanford 26 (Lepolo 11). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Diego St. 23 (Morris 3, Pepe 3, Prohaska 3, Staples 3), Stanford 50 (Brink 8). Total Fouls_San Diego St. 17, Stanford 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,012.
