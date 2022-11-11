LIBERTY (1-1)
Robinson 4-7 2-2 11, Rode 3-9 2-2 9, McGhee 3-11 1-2 8, Porter 2-6 0-0 6, Venzant 3-6 2-2 9, Peebles 3-8 2-2 10, Cleveland 0-3 0-2 0, Warfield 0-2 1-2 1, Preston 0-1 3-4 3, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, McKay 0-0 0-0 0, Spell 0-1 2-2 2, Burggraf 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-55 15-20 59.
ALABAMA (2-0)
Clowney 1-3 0-0 2, Miller 5-8 6-6 20, Bediako 1-2 2-2 4, Burnett 1-4 7-8 9, Sears 8-11 3-6 22, Bradley 3-5 4-6 10, Gurley 2-7 2-2 7, Griffen 5-9 4-4 16, Pringle 1-1 0-0 2, Cottrell 0-1 0-0 0, Heard 0-1 2-2 2, Jad.Quinerly 0-0 1-2 1, Scharnowski 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 31-38 95.
Halftime_Alabama 40-31. 3-Point Goals_Liberty 8-29 (Porter 2-2, Peebles 2-5, Venzant 1-3, Robinson 1-4, McGhee 1-5, Rode 1-5, Cleveland 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Spell 0-1, Warfield 0-2), Alabama 10-22 (Miller 4-5, Sears 3-5, Griffen 2-6, Gurley 1-2, Clowney 0-1, Cottrell 0-1, Burnett 0-2). Fouled Out_Peebles, Warfield, Clowney. Rebounds_Liberty 17 (Venzant 4), Alabama 42 (Miller, Sears 8). Assists_Liberty 13 (Robinson, Rode 4), Alabama 14 (Sears 4). Total Fouls_Liberty 25, Alabama 23. A_10,270 (15,383).
