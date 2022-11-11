|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LIBERTY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Robinson
|24
|4-7
|2-2
|0-2
|4
|3
|11
|Rode
|29
|3-9
|2-2
|0-1
|4
|0
|9
|McGhee
|21
|3-11
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|3
|8
|Porter
|27
|2-6
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|4
|6
|Venzant
|19
|3-6
|2-2
|2-4
|0
|1
|9
|Peebles
|22
|3-8
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|5
|10
|Cleveland
|14
|0-3
|0-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Warfield
|14
|0-2
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|5
|1
|Preston
|13
|0-1
|3-4
|1-3
|1
|0
|3
|Jackson
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|McKay
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Spell
|2
|0-1
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Burggraf
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-55
|15-20
|3-17
|13
|25
|59
Percentages: FG .327, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Porter 2-2, Peebles 2-5, Venzant 1-3, Robinson 1-4, McGhee 1-5, Rode 1-5, Cleveland 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Spell 0-1, Warfield 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (McGhee).
Turnovers: 13 (Cleveland 3, McGhee 3, Peebles 2, Jackson, Preston, Robinson, Rode, Venzant).
Steals: 6 (Venzant 2, McGhee, Peebles, Porter, Preston).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ALABAMA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Clowney
|16
|1-3
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|5
|2
|Miller
|30
|5-8
|6-6
|0-8
|3
|3
|20
|Bediako
|17
|1-2
|2-2
|4-5
|1
|3
|4
|Burnett
|23
|1-4
|7-8
|1-3
|1
|1
|9
|Sears
|30
|8-11
|3-6
|2-8
|4
|1
|22
|Bradley
|27
|3-5
|4-6
|0-0
|3
|1
|10
|Gurley
|24
|2-7
|2-2
|1-5
|2
|3
|7
|Griffen
|22
|5-9
|4-4
|1-3
|0
|3
|16
|Pringle
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Cottrell
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Heard
|2
|0-1
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Jad.Quinerly
|2
|0-0
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|1
|Scharnowski
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-52
|31-38
|11-42
|14
|23
|95
Percentages: FG .519, FT .816.
3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Miller 4-5, Sears 3-5, Griffen 2-6, Gurley 1-2, Clowney 0-1, Cottrell 0-1, Burnett 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Bediako 2, Clowney 2, Gurley, Miller).
Turnovers: 15 (Sears 5, Griffen 3, Clowney 2, Bediako, Bradley, Burnett, Jad.Quinerly, Pringle).
Steals: 8 (Bradley 2, Griffen 2, Miller 2, Burnett, Jad.Quinerly).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Liberty
|31
|28
|—
|59
|Alabama
|40
|55
|—
|95
A_10,270 (15,383).
