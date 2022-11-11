FGFTReb
LIBERTYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Robinson244-72-20-24311
Rode293-92-20-1409
McGhee213-111-20-2038
Porter272-60-00-2246
Venzant193-62-22-4019
Peebles223-82-20-10510
Cleveland140-30-20-1110
Warfield140-21-20-0151
Preston130-13-41-3103
Jackson100-10-00-1010
McKay40-00-00-0020
Spell20-12-20-0002
Burggraf10-00-00-0000
Totals20018-5515-203-17132559

Percentages: FG .327, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Porter 2-2, Peebles 2-5, Venzant 1-3, Robinson 1-4, McGhee 1-5, Rode 1-5, Cleveland 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Spell 0-1, Warfield 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (McGhee).

Turnovers: 13 (Cleveland 3, McGhee 3, Peebles 2, Jackson, Preston, Robinson, Rode, Venzant).

Steals: 6 (Venzant 2, McGhee, Peebles, Porter, Preston).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ALABAMAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Clowney161-30-01-6052
Miller305-86-60-83320
Bediako171-22-24-5134
Burnett231-47-81-3119
Sears308-113-62-84122
Bradley273-54-60-03110
Gurley242-72-21-5237
Griffen225-94-41-30316
Pringle41-10-01-1012
Cottrell20-10-00-1020
Heard20-12-20-1002
Jad.Quinerly20-01-20-1001
Scharnowski20-00-00-0000
Totals20027-5231-3811-42142395

Percentages: FG .519, FT .816.

3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Miller 4-5, Sears 3-5, Griffen 2-6, Gurley 1-2, Clowney 0-1, Cottrell 0-1, Burnett 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Bediako 2, Clowney 2, Gurley, Miller).

Turnovers: 15 (Sears 5, Griffen 3, Clowney 2, Bediako, Bradley, Burnett, Jad.Quinerly, Pringle).

Steals: 8 (Bradley 2, Griffen 2, Miller 2, Burnett, Jad.Quinerly).

Technical Fouls: None.

Liberty312859
Alabama405595

A_10,270 (15,383).

