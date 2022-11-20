|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CREIGHTON (4-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bachelor
|34
|5-10
|0-0
|2-7
|2
|3
|11
|Ronsiek
|26
|7-13
|7-8
|1-5
|2
|4
|23
|Jensen
|40
|9-16
|1-5
|1-3
|4
|3
|19
|Maly
|23
|5-14
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|4
|14
|Mogensen
|38
|3-6
|0-0
|1-8
|4
|1
|7
|Townsend
|10
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Brake
|13
|1-3
|3-4
|2-5
|2
|2
|5
|Horan
|16
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|0
|3
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-6
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-67
|11-17
|9-42
|17
|17
|85
Percentages: FG 47.761, FT .647.
3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Maly 4-10, Ronsiek 2-5, Bachelor 1-2, Mogensen 1-2, Townsend 1-1, Horan 1-3, Jensen 0-4)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Mogensen 1, Brake 1)
Turnovers: 9 (Ronsiek 2, Jensen 2, Maly 2, Mogensen 2, Bachelor 1)
Steals: 9 (Bachelor 2, Ronsiek 2, Jensen 2, Maly 1, Mogensen 1, Brake 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|N. IOWA (2-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Boffeli
|22
|3-9
|3-3
|1-5
|0
|2
|9
|Wolf
|27
|3-4
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|3
|8
|Finley
|21
|2-6
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|3
|6
|Green
|15
|3-8
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|6
|McDermott
|25
|5-6
|4-4
|0-0
|2
|0
|14
|Goebel
|25
|6-16
|1-1
|1-8
|1
|2
|14
|Heittola
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan
|15
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|3
|Wharton
|15
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Wright
|13
|1-2
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|1
|3
|Foster
|0
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Laube
|21
|0-2
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|4
|1
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-62
|12-13
|3-32
|8
|20
|66
Percentages: FG 40.323, FT .923.
3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Wolf 2-3, Goebel 1-6, Morgan 1-1, Boffeli 0-1, Finley 0-2, Green 0-2, McDermott 0-1, Wharton 0-1, Wright 0-1, Foster 0-1, Laube 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Goebel 1)
Turnovers: 13 (Goebel 4, Boffeli 2, Finley 2, Wharton 2, Wolf 1, McDermott 1, Wright 1)
Steals: 2 (Goebel 2)
Technical Fouls: None
|Creighton
|25
|24
|20
|16
|—
|85
|N. Iowa
|12
|14
|23
|17
|—
|66
A_2,110
Officials_Christopher Cooper, Scott Doberstein, Michelle Kramer
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.