FGFTReb
CREIGHTON (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bachelor345-100-02-72311
Ronsiek267-137-81-52423
Jensen409-161-51-34319
Maly235-140-00-50414
Mogensen383-60-01-8417
Townsend101-10-00-1003
Brake131-33-42-5225
Horan161-40-00-2303
Team00-00-02-6000
Totals20032-6711-179-42171785

Percentages: FG 47.761, FT .647.

3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Maly 4-10, Ronsiek 2-5, Bachelor 1-2, Mogensen 1-2, Townsend 1-1, Horan 1-3, Jensen 0-4)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Mogensen 1, Brake 1)

Turnovers: 9 (Ronsiek 2, Jensen 2, Maly 2, Mogensen 2, Bachelor 1)

Steals: 9 (Bachelor 2, Ronsiek 2, Jensen 2, Maly 1, Mogensen 1, Brake 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
N. IOWA (2-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Boffeli223-93-31-5029
Wolf273-40-01-4138
Finley212-62-20-2036
Green153-80-00-3226
McDermott255-64-40-02014
Goebel256-161-11-81214
Heittola10-00-00-1000
Morgan151-30-00-2023
Wharton151-50-00-1102
Wright131-21-10-2013
Foster00-10-00-0010
Laube210-21-20-2141
Team00-00-00-2000
Totals20025-6212-133-3282066

Percentages: FG 40.323, FT .923.

3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Wolf 2-3, Goebel 1-6, Morgan 1-1, Boffeli 0-1, Finley 0-2, Green 0-2, McDermott 0-1, Wharton 0-1, Wright 0-1, Foster 0-1, Laube 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Goebel 1)

Turnovers: 13 (Goebel 4, Boffeli 2, Finley 2, Wharton 2, Wolf 1, McDermott 1, Wright 1)

Steals: 2 (Goebel 2)

Technical Fouls: None

Creighton2524201685
N. Iowa1214231766

A_2,110

Officials_Christopher Cooper, Scott Doberstein, Michelle Kramer

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you