CREIGHTON (4-0)
Bachelor 5-10 0-0 11, Ronsiek 7-13 7-8 23, Jensen 9-16 1-5 19, Maly 5-14 0-0 14, Mogensen 3-6 0-0 7, Townsend 1-1 0-0 3, Brake 1-3 3-4 5, Horan 1-4 0-0 3, Totals 32-67 11-17 85
N. IOWA (2-2)
Boffeli 3-9 3-3 9, Wolf 3-4 0-0 8, Finley 2-6 2-2 6, Green 3-8 0-0 6, McDermott 5-6 4-4 14, Goebel 6-16 1-1 14, Heittola 0-0 0-0 0, Morgan 1-3 0-0 3, Wharton 1-5 0-0 2, Wright 1-2 1-1 3, Foster 0-1 0-0 0, Laube 0-2 1-2 1, Totals 25-62 12-13 66
|Creighton
|25
|24
|20
|16
|—
|85
|N. Iowa
|12
|14
|23
|17
|—
|66
3-Point Goals_Creighton 10-27 (Bachelor 1-2, Ronsiek 2-5, Jensen 0-4, Maly 4-10, Mogensen 1-2, Townsend 1-1, Horan 1-3), N. Iowa 4-20 (Boffeli 0-1, Wolf 2-3, Finley 0-2, Green 0-2, McDermott 0-1, Goebel 1-6, Morgan 1-1, Wharton 0-1, Wright 0-1, Foster 0-1, Laube 0-1). Assists_Creighton 17 (Jensen 4, Mogensen 4), N. Iowa 8 (Green 2, McDermott 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Creighton 42 (Mogensen 8), N. Iowa 32 (Goebel 8). Total Fouls_Creighton 17, N. Iowa 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,110.
