MICHIGAN (3-0)
Williams 3-7 0-0 7, Dickinson 5-11 1-3 11, Bufkin 5-10 3-3 14, Je.Howard 6-8 3-4 17, Llewellyn 4-8 0-0 8, Baker 5-6 0-1 14, McDaniel 3-6 2-2 8, Ja.Howard 1-1 0-0 3, Reed 2-2 0-1 4, Barnes 0-0 3-4 3, Khayat 0-0 0-0 0, Tschetter 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 35-60 12-18 91.
PITTSBURGH (1-2)
Hugley 2-6 4-6 9, Burton 6-10 1-2 14, Cummings 2-6 0-0 4, Elliott 3-7 4-5 12, Hinson 5-10 2-2 13, Sibande 0-3 0-1 0, Federiko 0-0 1-2 1, Santos 3-5 0-0 7, J.Diaz Graham 0-2 0-2 0, G.Diaz Graham 0-0 0-0 0, Fisch 0-0 0-0 0, Marshall 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-50 12-20 60.
Halftime_Michigan 38-32. 3-Point Goals_Michigan 9-20 (Baker 4-5, Je.Howard 2-3, Ja.Howard 1-1, Williams 1-3, Bufkin 1-4, Dickinson 0-1, McDaniel 0-1, Llewellyn 0-2), Pittsburgh 6-20 (Elliott 2-6, Burton 1-1, Hugley 1-1, Santos 1-3, Hinson 1-4, Cummings 0-1, Marshall 0-1, Sibande 0-1, J.Diaz Graham 0-2). Fouled Out_Je.Howard. Rebounds_Michigan 33 (Williams, Dickinson 7), Pittsburgh 28 (Hinson 6). Assists_Michigan 21 (McDaniel 8), Pittsburgh 11 (Cummings 5). Total Fouls_Michigan 16, Pittsburgh 15.
