FGFTReb
MICHIGANMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Williams253-70-01-7017
Dickinson255-111-32-75111
Bufkin325-103-30-24114
Je.Howard196-83-40-20517
Llewellyn194-80-01-3218
Baker225-60-10-11114
McDaniel213-62-21-5818
Ja.Howard121-10-00-2023
Reed122-20-11-4134
Barnes50-03-40-0003
Khayat50-00-00-0000
Tschetter31-10-00-0002
Totals20035-6012-186-33211691

Percentages: FG .583, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Baker 4-5, Je.Howard 2-3, Ja.Howard 1-1, Williams 1-3, Bufkin 1-4, Dickinson 0-1, McDaniel 0-1, Llewellyn 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Dickinson 2, Baker).

Turnovers: 6 (McDaniel 2, Reed 2, Ja.Howard, Khayat).

Steals: 5 (McDaniel 2, Williams 2, Dickinson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PITTSBURGHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hugley222-64-60-1029
Burton306-101-20-52114
Cummings282-60-01-1514
Elliott263-74-50-20312
Hinson305-102-21-61413
Sibande190-30-10-2000
Federiko150-01-21-2111
Santos133-50-00-5007
J.Diaz Graham100-20-22-3020
G.Diaz Graham30-00-01-1200
Fisch20-00-00-0010
Marshall20-10-00-0000
Totals20021-5012-206-28111560

Percentages: FG .420, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Elliott 2-6, Burton 1-1, Hugley 1-1, Santos 1-3, Hinson 1-4, Cummings 0-1, Marshall 0-1, Sibande 0-1, J.Diaz Graham 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Elliott, Federiko, Hugley).

Turnovers: 13 (Hinson 4, Cummings 3, Burton 2, Sibande 2, G.Diaz Graham, Santos).

Steals: 4 (J.Diaz Graham 4).

Technical Fouls: None.

Michigan385391
Pittsburgh322860

.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you