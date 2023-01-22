NC STATE (15-5)
Collins 4-9 2-2 11, Hobby 0-1 1-2 1, Brown-Turner 2-7 0-0 4, Hayes 3-6 0-2 6, Johnson 4-11 2-2 12, Boyd 6-8 2-3 15, Rivers 4-6 3-4 12, James 0-2 2-4 2, Totals 23-50 12-19 63
LOUISVILLE (15-7)
Cochran 0-4 0-0 0, Dixon 2-4 0-0 4, Carr 6-14 0-0 16, Jones 5-12 3-5 13, Van Lith 4-20 3-4 11, Harris 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Konno 0-2 0-0 0, Robinson 2-4 1-2 5, Russell 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-66 7-11 51
|NC State
|19
|12
|17
|15
|—
|63
|Louisville
|13
|20
|14
|4
|—
|51
3-Point Goals_NC State 5-16 (Collins 1-2, Brown-Turner 0-2, Hayes 0-2, Johnson 2-7, Boyd 1-1, Rivers 1-1, James 0-1), Louisville 4-12 (Carr 4-7, Van Lith 0-3, Williams 0-1, Konno 0-1). Assists_NC State 13 (Johnson 6), Louisville 6 (Robinson 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_NC State 41 (Boyd 7), Louisville 37 (Cochran 11). Total Fouls_NC State 11, Louisville 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_11,175.
