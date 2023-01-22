|FG
|Reb
|NC STATE (15-5)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Collins
|30
|4-9
|2-2
|1-5
|1
|1
|11
|Hobby
|17
|0-1
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|2
|1
|Brown-Turner
|26
|2-7
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|2
|4
|Hayes
|23
|3-6
|0-2
|0-4
|0
|0
|6
|Johnson
|32
|4-11
|2-2
|0-5
|6
|0
|12
|Boyd
|23
|6-8
|2-3
|1-7
|1
|4
|15
|Rivers
|31
|4-6
|3-4
|0-3
|5
|2
|12
|James
|18
|0-2
|2-4
|0-3
|0
|0
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-6
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-50
|12-19
|6-41
|13
|11
|63
Percentages: FG 46.000, FT .632.
3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Johnson 2-7, Collins 1-2, Boyd 1-1, Rivers 1-1, Brown-Turner 0-2, Hayes 0-2, James 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Hobby 2)
Turnovers: 15 (Rivers 4, Hobby 3, Brown-Turner 3, Johnson 2, Collins 1, Boyd 1, Team 1)
Steals: 6 (Collins 2, Johnson 2, Brown-Turner 1, Rivers 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOUISVILLE (15-7)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cochran
|27
|0-4
|0-0
|2-11
|1
|3
|0
|Dixon
|11
|2-4
|0-0
|3-3
|0
|1
|4
|Carr
|38
|6-14
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|16
|Jones
|32
|5-12
|3-5
|2-5
|0
|4
|13
|Van Lith
|36
|4-20
|3-4
|2-3
|1
|2
|11
|Harris
|16
|1-4
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|2
|Williams
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Konno
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Robinson
|25
|2-4
|1-2
|2-6
|2
|3
|5
|Russell
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-66
|7-11
|13-37
|6
|16
|51
Percentages: FG 30.303, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Carr 4-7, Van Lith 0-3, Williams 0-1, Konno 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Jones 1)
Turnovers: 12 (Van Lith 5, Carr 2, Dixon 1, Jones 1, Harris 1, Konno 1, Team 1)
Steals: 7 (Jones 2, Van Lith 2, Cochran 1, Carr 1, Robinson 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|NC State
|19
|12
|17
|15
|—
|63
|Louisville
|13
|20
|14
|4
|—
|51
A_11,175
Officials_Billy Smith, Joseph Vaszily, Maj Forsberg
