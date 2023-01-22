FGFTReb
NC STATE (15-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Collins304-92-21-51111
Hobby170-11-21-3021
Brown-Turner262-70-01-5024
Hayes233-60-20-4006
Johnson324-112-20-56012
Boyd236-82-31-71415
Rivers314-63-40-35212
James180-22-40-3002
Team00-00-02-6000
Totals20023-5012-196-41131163

Percentages: FG 46.000, FT .632.

3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Johnson 2-7, Collins 1-2, Boyd 1-1, Rivers 1-1, Brown-Turner 0-2, Hayes 0-2, James 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Hobby 2)

Turnovers: 15 (Rivers 4, Hobby 3, Brown-Turner 3, Johnson 2, Collins 1, Boyd 1, Team 1)

Steals: 6 (Collins 2, Johnson 2, Brown-Turner 1, Rivers 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
LOUISVILLE (15-7)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cochran270-40-02-11130
Dixon112-40-03-3014
Carr386-140-00-21216
Jones325-123-52-50413
Van Lith364-203-42-31211
Harris161-40-01-3002
Williams80-20-00-1110
Konno60-20-00-0000
Robinson252-41-22-6235
Russell10-00-00-0000
Team00-00-01-3000
Totals20020-667-1113-3761651

Percentages: FG 30.303, FT .636.

3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Carr 4-7, Van Lith 0-3, Williams 0-1, Konno 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Jones 1)

Turnovers: 12 (Van Lith 5, Carr 2, Dixon 1, Jones 1, Harris 1, Konno 1, Team 1)

Steals: 7 (Jones 2, Van Lith 2, Cochran 1, Carr 1, Robinson 1)

Technical Fouls: None

NC State1912171563
Louisville132014451

A_11,175

Officials_Billy Smith, Joseph Vaszily, Maj Forsberg

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you