MIAMI (12-7)
Harden 3-10 0-0 6, Pendande 8-11 5-8 21, Haley Cavinder 7-16 0-0 15, Roberts 2-4 1-1 6, Williams 2-5 0-0 4, Oldacre 0-1 0-0 0, Spearman 2-3 0-0 4, Hanna Cavinder 1-5 2-2 5, Erjavec 0-1 0-0 0, Dwyer 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-56 8-11 61
NC STATE (14-5)
Collins 4-7 2-3 11, Hobby 4-7 3-3 11, Brown-Turner 2-6 0-0 4, Hayes 3-7 1-1 8, Johnson 2-5 2-2 7, Baldwin 3-4 0-0 6, Rivers 7-11 0-0 14, James 4-8 2-2 10, Totals 29-55 10-11 71
|Miami
|14
|5
|23
|19
|—
|61
|NC State
|20
|15
|22
|14
|—
|71
3-Point Goals_Miami 3-16 (Harden 0-5, Hal.Cavinder 1-4, Roberts 1-1, Williams 0-1, Han.Cavinder 1-5), NC State 3-16 (Collins 1-2, Hobby 0-1, Brown-Turner 0-2, Hayes 1-2, Johnson 1-4, Rivers 0-3, James 0-2). Assists_Miami 11 (Han.Cavinder 3, Pendande 3, Roberts 3), NC State 13 (Collins 3, James 3, Johnson 3, Rivers 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Miami 29 (Pendande 8), NC State 31 (James 6). Total Fouls_Miami 14, NC State 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,500.
