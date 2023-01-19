FGFTReb
NC STATE (14-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Collins304-72-31-43211
Hobby144-73-30-50111
Brown-Turner292-60-01-4014
Hayes233-71-11-2038
Johnson252-52-20-0327
Baldwin123-40-00-3106
Rivers347-110-00-33214
James334-82-22-63010
Team00-00-01-4000
Totals20029-5510-116-31131171

Percentages: FG 52.727, FT .909.

3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Collins 1-2, Hayes 1-2, Johnson 1-4, Hobby 0-1, Brown-Turner 0-2, Rivers 0-3, James 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Hayes 1, Johnson 1, Rivers 1)

Turnovers: 13 (Rivers 4, Baldwin 3, Collins 2, Johnson 2, James 1, Team 1)

Steals: 11 (Rivers 6, James 2, Collins 1, Hobby 1, Brown-Turner 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
MIAMI (12-7)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Harden363-100-01-7036
Pendande278-115-84-83121
Haley Cavinder337-160-01-20415
Roberts302-41-10-2316
Williams262-50-00-3114
Oldacre80-10-00-0000
Spearman82-30-01-1004
Hanna Cavinder221-52-20-1325
Erjavec70-10-00-1110
Dwyer30-00-00-0010
Team00-00-02-4000
Totals20025-568-119-29111461

Percentages: FG 44.643, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Hal.Cavinder 1-4, Roberts 1-1, Han.Cavinder 1-5, Harden 0-5, Williams 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Pendande 1, Roberts 1)

Turnovers: 16 (Williams 3, Harden 2, Pendande 2, Hal.Cavinder 2, Han.Cavinder 2, Erjavec 2, Dwyer 2, Roberts 1)

Steals: 8 (Harden 2, Williams 2, Pendande 1, Oldacre 1, Spearman 1, Han.Cavinder 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Miami145231961
NC State2015221471

A_5,500

Officials_Karen Preato, Jeffrey Smith, Katie Lukanich

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you