|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NC STATE (14-5)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Collins
|30
|4-7
|2-3
|1-4
|3
|2
|11
|Hobby
|14
|4-7
|3-3
|0-5
|0
|1
|11
|Brown-Turner
|29
|2-6
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|4
|Hayes
|23
|3-7
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|3
|8
|Johnson
|25
|2-5
|2-2
|0-0
|3
|2
|7
|Baldwin
|12
|3-4
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|6
|Rivers
|34
|7-11
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|2
|14
|James
|33
|4-8
|2-2
|2-6
|3
|0
|10
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-55
|10-11
|6-31
|13
|11
|71
Percentages: FG 52.727, FT .909.
3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Collins 1-2, Hayes 1-2, Johnson 1-4, Hobby 0-1, Brown-Turner 0-2, Rivers 0-3, James 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Hayes 1, Johnson 1, Rivers 1)
Turnovers: 13 (Rivers 4, Baldwin 3, Collins 2, Johnson 2, James 1, Team 1)
Steals: 11 (Rivers 6, James 2, Collins 1, Hobby 1, Brown-Turner 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MIAMI (12-7)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Harden
|36
|3-10
|0-0
|1-7
|0
|3
|6
|Pendande
|27
|8-11
|5-8
|4-8
|3
|1
|21
|Haley Cavinder
|33
|7-16
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|4
|15
|Roberts
|30
|2-4
|1-1
|0-2
|3
|1
|6
|Williams
|26
|2-5
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|4
|Oldacre
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Spearman
|8
|2-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|4
|Hanna Cavinder
|22
|1-5
|2-2
|0-1
|3
|2
|5
|Erjavec
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Dwyer
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-56
|8-11
|9-29
|11
|14
|61
Percentages: FG 44.643, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Hal.Cavinder 1-4, Roberts 1-1, Han.Cavinder 1-5, Harden 0-5, Williams 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Pendande 1, Roberts 1)
Turnovers: 16 (Williams 3, Harden 2, Pendande 2, Hal.Cavinder 2, Han.Cavinder 2, Erjavec 2, Dwyer 2, Roberts 1)
Steals: 8 (Harden 2, Williams 2, Pendande 1, Oldacre 1, Spearman 1, Han.Cavinder 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Miami
|14
|5
|23
|19
|—
|61
|NC State
|20
|15
|22
|14
|—
|71
A_5,500
Officials_Karen Preato, Jeffrey Smith, Katie Lukanich
