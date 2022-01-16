|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NOTRE DAME (13-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dodson
|31
|3-10
|4-6
|5-11
|0
|1
|10
|Westbeld
|30
|5-12
|1-2
|2-5
|2
|0
|11
|Mabrey
|37
|8-16
|2-2
|0-0
|2
|1
|24
|Miles
|27
|3-6
|0-2
|0-6
|8
|3
|7
|Peoples
|28
|0-2
|3-4
|1-2
|3
|1
|3
|Brunelle
|23
|1-5
|1-2
|0-2
|2
|0
|3
|Citron
|24
|2-8
|6-6
|3-10
|1
|3
|12
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-59
|17-24
|11-37
|18
|9
|70
Percentages: FG 37.288, FT .708.
3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Mabrey 6-13, Citron 2-4, Miles 1-3, Brunelle 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 9 (Dodson 4, Brunelle 3, Westbeld 1, Miles 1)
Turnovers: 13 (Miles 5, Westbeld 2, Mabrey 2, Team 2, Brunelle 1, Citron 1)
Steals: 10 (Mabrey 3, Miles 3, Peoples 3, Brunelle 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH CAROLINA (14-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Poole
|26
|2-4
|0-0
|3-12
|1
|2
|4
|Kelly
|38
|7-21
|4-4
|0-2
|5
|4
|22
|Littlefield
|38
|3-7
|0-0
|0-5
|5
|3
|9
|Todd-Williams
|38
|5-10
|2-2
|2-5
|4
|4
|13
|Ustby
|38
|7-20
|1-2
|1-6
|2
|4
|15
|Adams
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Wiggins
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|0
|Zelaya
|15
|1-3
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|1
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|6-7
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-67
|7-8
|14-45
|18
|20
|65
Percentages: FG 37.313, FT .875.
3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Kelly 4-9, Littlefield 3-7, Todd-Williams 1-4, Ustby 0-2, Wiggins 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 6 (Ustby 3, Poole 2, Zelaya 1)
Turnovers: 18 (Kelly 5, Ustby 5, Todd-Williams 3, Littlefield 2, Poole 1, Zelaya 1, Team 1)
Steals: 4 (Poole 1, Kelly 1, Littlefield 1, Todd-Williams 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|North Carolina
|22
|12
|14
|17
|—
|65
|Notre Dame
|15
|18
|21
|16
|—
|70
A_5,905
Officials_Dee Kantner, Talisa Green, Mark Berger