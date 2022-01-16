FGFTReb
NOTRE DAME (13-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dodson313-104-65-110110
Westbeld305-121-22-52011
Mabrey378-162-20-02124
Miles273-60-20-6837
Peoples280-23-41-2313
Brunelle231-51-20-2203
Citron242-86-63-101312
Team00-00-00-1000
Totals20022-5917-2411-3718970

Percentages: FG 37.288, FT .708.

3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Mabrey 6-13, Citron 2-4, Miles 1-3, Brunelle 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 9 (Dodson 4, Brunelle 3, Westbeld 1, Miles 1)

Turnovers: 13 (Miles 5, Westbeld 2, Mabrey 2, Team 2, Brunelle 1, Citron 1)

Steals: 10 (Mabrey 3, Miles 3, Peoples 3, Brunelle 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
NORTH CAROLINA (14-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Poole262-40-03-12124
Kelly387-214-40-25422
Littlefield383-70-00-5539
Todd-Williams385-102-22-54413
Ustby387-201-21-62415
Adams10-10-01-1000
Wiggins60-10-00-1120
Zelaya151-30-01-6012
Team00-00-06-7000
Totals20025-677-814-45182065

Percentages: FG 37.313, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Kelly 4-9, Littlefield 3-7, Todd-Williams 1-4, Ustby 0-2, Wiggins 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 6 (Ustby 3, Poole 2, Zelaya 1)

Turnovers: 18 (Kelly 5, Ustby 5, Todd-Williams 3, Littlefield 2, Poole 1, Zelaya 1, Team 1)

Steals: 4 (Poole 1, Kelly 1, Littlefield 1, Todd-Williams 1)

Technical Fouls: None

North Carolina2212141765
Notre Dame1518211670

A_5,905

Officials_Dee Kantner, Talisa Green, Mark Berger

