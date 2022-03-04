FGFTReb
NOTRE DAME (22-7)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dodson263-60-12-6136
Westbeld287-122-21-80517
Citron365-71-12-60112
Mabrey322-80-00-1115
Miles397-140-20-613117
Brunelle265-90-00-30114
Peoples130-00-00-1020
Team00-00-00-2000
Totals20029-563-65-33151471

Percentages: FG 51.786, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Brunelle 4-8, Miles 3-7, Westbeld 1-3, Citron 1-2, Mabrey 1-7)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Dodson 3, Westbeld 1)

Turnovers: 13 (Dodson 3, Citron 3, Miles 3, Mabrey 2, Westbeld 1, Brunelle 1)

Steals: 6 (Miles 2, Dodson 1, Westbeld 1, Citron 1, Mabrey 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
GEORGIA TECH (21-10)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cubaj372-110-03-11514
Strautmane314-100-01-51412
Hermosa292-52-20-1016
Lahtinen342-132-21-3418
Love354-123-43-65411
Wone Aranaz70-00-01-1000
Bates233-70-00-2019
Carter41-21-22-2003
Team00-00-02-5000
Totals20018-608-1013-36151253

Percentages: FG 30.000, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Strautmane 4-8, Bates 3-7, Lahtinen 2-6, Cubaj 0-2, Love 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Cubaj 1, Strautmane 1, Bates 1)

Turnovers: 13 (Lahtinen 4, Hermosa 3, Cubaj 2, Love 2, Strautmane 1, Wone Aranaz 1)

Steals: 3 (Cubaj 2, Love 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Georgia Tech1114181053
Notre Dame1321201771

A_5,682

Officials_Denise Brooks, Jeffrey Smith, Talisa Green

