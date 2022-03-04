|FG
|Reb
|NOTRE DAME (22-7)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dodson
|26
|3-6
|0-1
|2-6
|1
|3
|6
|Westbeld
|28
|7-12
|2-2
|1-8
|0
|5
|17
|Citron
|36
|5-7
|1-1
|2-6
|0
|1
|12
|Mabrey
|32
|2-8
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|5
|Miles
|39
|7-14
|0-2
|0-6
|13
|1
|17
|Brunelle
|26
|5-9
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|14
|Peoples
|13
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-56
|3-6
|5-33
|15
|14
|71
Percentages: FG 51.786, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Brunelle 4-8, Miles 3-7, Westbeld 1-3, Citron 1-2, Mabrey 1-7)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Dodson 3, Westbeld 1)
Turnovers: 13 (Dodson 3, Citron 3, Miles 3, Mabrey 2, Westbeld 1, Brunelle 1)
Steals: 6 (Miles 2, Dodson 1, Westbeld 1, Citron 1, Mabrey 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGIA TECH (21-10)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cubaj
|37
|2-11
|0-0
|3-11
|5
|1
|4
|Strautmane
|31
|4-10
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|4
|12
|Hermosa
|29
|2-5
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|6
|Lahtinen
|34
|2-13
|2-2
|1-3
|4
|1
|8
|Love
|35
|4-12
|3-4
|3-6
|5
|4
|11
|Wone Aranaz
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Bates
|23
|3-7
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|9
|Carter
|4
|1-2
|1-2
|2-2
|0
|0
|3
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-60
|8-10
|13-36
|15
|12
|53
Percentages: FG 30.000, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Strautmane 4-8, Bates 3-7, Lahtinen 2-6, Cubaj 0-2, Love 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Cubaj 1, Strautmane 1, Bates 1)
Turnovers: 13 (Lahtinen 4, Hermosa 3, Cubaj 2, Love 2, Strautmane 1, Wone Aranaz 1)
Steals: 3 (Cubaj 2, Love 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Georgia Tech
|11
|14
|18
|10
|—
|53
|Notre Dame
|13
|21
|20
|17
|—
|71
A_5,682
Officials_Denise Brooks, Jeffrey Smith, Talisa Green