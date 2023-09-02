|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Oklahoma
|28
|17
|21
|7
|—
|73
First Quarter
OKLA_Stoops 10 pass from Gabriel (Schmit kick), 13:41.
OKLA_Freeman 82 punt return (Schmit kick), 12:38.
OKLA_Major 2 run (Schmit kick), 7:50.
OKLA_Freeman 7 pass from Gabriel (Schmit kick), :31.
Second Quarter
OKLA_T.Walker 1 run (Schmit kick), 12:21.
OKLA_Gabriel 5 run (Schmit kick), 8:33.
OKLA_FG Schmit 21, :37.
Third Quarter
OKLA_T.Walker 1 run (Schmit kick), 9:46.
OKLA_Gibson 21 pass from Arnold (Schmit kick), 6:29.
OKLA_Arnold 7 run (Marshall kick), 3:45.
Fourth Quarter
OKLA_Hicks 6 run (Marshall kick), 9:43.
A_83,221.
|ARST
|OKLA
|First downs
|10
|35
|Total Net Yards
|208
|642
|Rushes-yards
|23-48
|49-220
|Passing
|160
|422
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|3-90
|Kickoff Returns
|2-42
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|13-27-0
|30-33-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-2
|0-0
|Punts
|7-47.571
|1-50.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|14-111
|6-65
|Time of Possession
|23:04
|36:56
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Arkansas St., Dailey 3-11, Shrout 1-10, Cross 4-10, Z.Wallace 7-10, Snead 4-4, Hawkins 4-3. Oklahoma, Barnes 13-49, T.Walker 8-44, Arnold 5-39, Major 9-31, Smothers 7-16, Gabriel 2-15, Hicks 3-14, Farooq 1-10, Beville 1-2.
PASSING_Arkansas St., Shrout 12-26-0-148, Dailey 1-1-0-12. Oklahoma, Gabriel 19-22-0-308, Arnold 11-11-0-114.
RECEIVING_Arkansas St., Jackson 3-66, Bryant 3-33, A.Jones 2-19, Rucker 1-28, McCrumby 1-12, Snead 1-7, Stevenson 1-1, Cross 1-(minus 6). Oklahoma, Pettaway 9-56, Stoops 4-56, Freeman 4-19, Anthony 3-66, Ni.Anderson 2-68, Gibson 2-54, Bunkley-Shelton 2-32, Barnes 2-17, Smith 1-28, McIntyre 1-26.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Arkansas St., Zvada 44, Zvada 43.
