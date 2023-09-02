Arkansas St.00000
Oklahoma281721773

First Quarter

OKLA_Stoops 10 pass from Gabriel (Schmit kick), 13:41.

OKLA_Freeman 82 punt return (Schmit kick), 12:38.

OKLA_Major 2 run (Schmit kick), 7:50.

OKLA_Freeman 7 pass from Gabriel (Schmit kick), :31.

Second Quarter

OKLA_T.Walker 1 run (Schmit kick), 12:21.

OKLA_Gabriel 5 run (Schmit kick), 8:33.

OKLA_FG Schmit 21, :37.

Third Quarter

OKLA_T.Walker 1 run (Schmit kick), 9:46.

OKLA_Gibson 21 pass from Arnold (Schmit kick), 6:29.

OKLA_Arnold 7 run (Marshall kick), 3:45.

Fourth Quarter

OKLA_Hicks 6 run (Marshall kick), 9:43.

A_83,221.

ARSTOKLA
First downs1035
Total Net Yards208642
Rushes-yards23-4849-220
Passing160422
Punt Returns0-03-90
Kickoff Returns2-420-0
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int13-27-030-33-0
Sacked-Yards Lost1-20-0
Punts7-47.5711-50.0
Fumbles-Lost1-10-0
Penalties-Yards14-1116-65
Time of Possession23:0436:56

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Arkansas St., Dailey 3-11, Shrout 1-10, Cross 4-10, Z.Wallace 7-10, Snead 4-4, Hawkins 4-3. Oklahoma, Barnes 13-49, T.Walker 8-44, Arnold 5-39, Major 9-31, Smothers 7-16, Gabriel 2-15, Hicks 3-14, Farooq 1-10, Beville 1-2.

PASSING_Arkansas St., Shrout 12-26-0-148, Dailey 1-1-0-12. Oklahoma, Gabriel 19-22-0-308, Arnold 11-11-0-114.

RECEIVING_Arkansas St., Jackson 3-66, Bryant 3-33, A.Jones 2-19, Rucker 1-28, McCrumby 1-12, Snead 1-7, Stevenson 1-1, Cross 1-(minus 6). Oklahoma, Pettaway 9-56, Stoops 4-56, Freeman 4-19, Anthony 3-66, Ni.Anderson 2-68, Gibson 2-54, Bunkley-Shelton 2-32, Barnes 2-17, Smith 1-28, McIntyre 1-26.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Arkansas St., Zvada 44, Zvada 43.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you