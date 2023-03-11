|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Funk
|38
|2-9
|0-0
|2-7
|3
|2
|5
|Dorius
|21
|6-11
|0-0
|3-7
|1
|3
|12
|Ashworth
|30
|5-13
|1-1
|0-1
|1
|5
|13
|Bairstow
|33
|2-7
|3-6
|1-5
|3
|4
|7
|Shulga
|36
|2-12
|0-0
|1-6
|3
|0
|4
|Akin
|18
|3-4
|1-4
|2-8
|1
|5
|7
|Eytle-Rock
|16
|2-4
|2-3
|1-3
|1
|2
|6
|Hamoda
|6
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Zapala
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-62
|7-14
|10-37
|13
|21
|57
Percentages: FG .371, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 4-24, .167 (Ashworth 2-7, Hamoda 1-1, Funk 1-8, Dorius 0-1, Bairstow 0-2, Shulga 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Funk 3, Dorius).
Turnovers: 8 (Akin 2, Ashworth 2, Bairstow, Eytle-Rock, Funk, Shulga).
Steals: 4 (Ashworth 2, Akin, Shulga).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAN DIEGO ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|K.Johnson
|25
|2-7
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|4
|Mensah
|16
|0-2
|1-2
|2-8
|1
|2
|1
|Bradley
|27
|6-14
|3-4
|2-2
|0
|0
|16
|Butler
|30
|2-3
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|4
|4
|Trammell
|21
|2-7
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|4
|4
|Parrish
|23
|1-9
|3-4
|1-4
|1
|2
|5
|Arop
|20
|2-8
|4-5
|2-8
|1
|0
|8
|LeDee
|19
|4-8
|5-7
|5-10
|1
|0
|13
|Seiko
|19
|1-5
|4-4
|0-2
|0
|1
|7
|Totals
|200
|20-63
|20-26
|13-42
|8
|13
|62
Percentages: FG .317, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 2-19, .105 (Bradley 1-4, Seiko 1-4, Butler 0-1, Trammell 0-3, Parrish 0-7).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Arop 2, Mensah 2).
Turnovers: 7 (Butler 2, Bradley, K.Johnson, LeDee, Parrish, Seiko).
Steals: 4 (Arop, Bradley, Butler, K.Johnson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Utah St.
|29
|28
|—
|57
|San Diego St.
|28
|34
|—
|62
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.