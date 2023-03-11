FGFTReb
UTAH ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Funk382-90-02-7325
Dorius216-110-03-71312
Ashworth305-131-10-11513
Bairstow332-73-61-5347
Shulga362-120-01-6304
Akin183-41-42-8157
Eytle-Rock162-42-31-3126
Hamoda61-20-00-0003
Zapala20-00-00-0000
Totals20023-627-1410-37132157

Percentages: FG .371, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 4-24, .167 (Ashworth 2-7, Hamoda 1-1, Funk 1-8, Dorius 0-1, Bairstow 0-2, Shulga 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Funk 3, Dorius).

Turnovers: 8 (Akin 2, Ashworth 2, Bairstow, Eytle-Rock, Funk, Shulga).

Steals: 4 (Ashworth 2, Akin, Shulga).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SAN DIEGO ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
K.Johnson252-70-01-3004
Mensah160-21-22-8121
Bradley276-143-42-20016
Butler302-30-00-4344
Trammell212-70-00-1144
Parrish231-93-41-4125
Arop202-84-52-8108
LeDee194-85-75-101013
Seiko191-54-40-2017
Totals20020-6320-2613-4281362

Percentages: FG .317, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 2-19, .105 (Bradley 1-4, Seiko 1-4, Butler 0-1, Trammell 0-3, Parrish 0-7).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Arop 2, Mensah 2).

Turnovers: 7 (Butler 2, Bradley, K.Johnson, LeDee, Parrish, Seiko).

Steals: 4 (Arop, Bradley, Butler, K.Johnson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Utah St.292857
San Diego St.283462

.

