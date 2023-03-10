FGFTReb
SAN JOSE ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
T.Anderson282-53-31-5138
Tolbert251-50-03-6112
Diallo183-60-05-8026
Cardenas332-100-20-3654
Moore383-130-11-7107
Gorener255-102-20-20115
Vaihola212-40-03-6034
G.Anderson60-10-00-0000
King21-10-00-1002
Elder10-01-20-0001
Perry10-00-00-0000
Simeth10-00-00-0000
Torbor10-00-00-0000
Totals20019-556-1013-3891549

Percentages: FG .345, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Gorener 3-8, T.Anderson 1-2, Moore 1-4, Tolbert 0-1, Cardenas 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 3 (T.Anderson 3).

Turnovers: 10 (Moore 3, Vaihola 3, Cardenas 2, Diallo, Tolbert).

Steals: 3 (G.Anderson, T.Anderson, Tolbert).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SAN DIEGO ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
K.Johnson276-73-41-41115
Mensah211-21-23-8203
Bradley263-100-00-5118
Butler242-72-30-3427
Trammell284-75-60-21115
Seiko210-31-20-0211
Parrish203-122-23-7039
LeDee161-30-00-0122
Arop122-30-02-3014
Saunders20-00-00-0000
Alger10-00-00-0010
Barnett10-00-00-0000
D.Johnson10-00-00-0000
Totals20022-5414-199-32121364

Percentages: FG .407, FT .737.

3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Trammell 2-3, Bradley 2-4, Butler 1-2, Parrish 1-4, Seiko 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (K.Johnson 2, Mensah 2, Arop).

Turnovers: 8 (Arop 2, Butler 2, K.Johnson 2, Bradley, D.Johnson).

Steals: 3 (Arop, LeDee, Trammell).

Technical Fouls: None.

San Jose St.202949
San Diego St.333164

.

