FGFTReb
UCONNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Karaban252-50-00-3036
Sanogo235-70-02-61412
Alleyne132-50-02-2244
Hawkins286-161-11-21218
Newton297-104-50-46123
Jackson240-30-20-4540
Calcaterra204-50-00-14111
Clingan194-101-34-8239
Diarra110-20-02-4120
Roumoglou20-00-00-1000
Springs20-00-00-0010
Hasson10-00-00-0000
Hendry10-00-00-0000
Hurley10-00-00-0000
A.Johnson10-00-00-0000
Totals20030-636-1111-35222583

Percentages: FG .476, FT .545.

3-Point Goals: 17-37, .459 (Newton 5-6, Hawkins 5-14, Calcaterra 3-4, Sanogo 2-2, Karaban 2-4, Clingan 0-1, Alleyne 0-2, Diarra 0-2, Jackson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Clingan 4, Hawkins, Karaban, Sanogo).

Turnovers: 11 (Jackson 5, Karaban 2, Sanogo 2, Hawkins, Roumoglou).

Steals: 9 (Clingan 2, Jackson 2, Newton 2, Calcaterra, Hawkins, Sanogo).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
OREGONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Guerrier151-23-60-2055
Bittle230-40-00-6110
Dante306-103-50-13215
Richardson303-92-41-3219
Soares332-102-20-0138
Ware266-84-62-92218
Reichle150-00-00-0020
Williams131-30-00-2102
Parris101-10-00-1102
Cooper30-00-20-1000
Wur20-00-00-1000
Totals20020-4714-253-26111659

Percentages: FG .426, FT .560.

3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Ware 2-3, Soares 2-5, Richardson 1-3, Guerrier 0-1, Bittle 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Bittle, Cooper, Soares, Ware).

Turnovers: 16 (Dante 4, Bittle 2, Reichle 2, Richardson 2, Soares 2, Ware 2, Guerrier, Williams).

Steals: 5 (Parris 2, Bittle, Guerrier, Soares).

Technical Fouls: None.

UConn394483
Oregon283159

.

