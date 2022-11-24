UCONN (6-0)
Karaban 2-5 0-0 6, Sanogo 5-7 0-0 12, Alleyne 2-5 0-0 4, Hawkins 6-16 1-1 18, Newton 7-10 4-5 23, Jackson 0-3 0-2 0, Calcaterra 4-5 0-0 11, Clingan 4-10 1-3 9, Diarra 0-2 0-0 0, Roumoglou 0-0 0-0 0, Springs 0-0 0-0 0, Hasson 0-0 0-0 0, Hendry 0-0 0-0 0, Hurley 0-0 0-0 0, A.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-63 6-11 83.
OREGON (2-3)
Guerrier 1-2 3-6 5, Bittle 0-4 0-0 0, Dante 6-10 3-5 15, Richardson 3-9 2-4 9, Soares 2-10 2-2 8, Ware 6-8 4-6 18, Reichle 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Parris 1-1 0-0 2, Cooper 0-0 0-2 0, Wur 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-47 14-25 59.
Halftime_UConn 39-28. 3-Point Goals_UConn 17-37 (Newton 5-6, Hawkins 5-14, Calcaterra 3-4, Sanogo 2-2, Karaban 2-4, Clingan 0-1, Alleyne 0-2, Diarra 0-2, Jackson 0-2), Oregon 5-15 (Ware 2-3, Soares 2-5, Richardson 1-3, Guerrier 0-1, Bittle 0-3). Fouled Out_Guerrier. Rebounds_UConn 35 (Clingan 8), Oregon 26 (Ware 9). Assists_UConn 22 (Newton 6), Oregon 11 (Dante 3). Total Fouls_UConn 25, Oregon 16.
