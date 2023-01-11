|FG
|FT
|Reb
|AUBURN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Broome
|30
|8-13
|3-4
|3-11
|3
|4
|19
|Moore
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Williams
|31
|5-8
|2-3
|1-3
|5
|3
|12
|Green
|32
|5-15
|11-11
|2-5
|7
|0
|23
|Jasper
|20
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|3
|Flanigan
|34
|6-12
|2-2
|0-5
|2
|1
|15
|Johnson
|20
|2-5
|0-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|4
|Cardwell
|10
|2-3
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|4
|Traore
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Donaldson
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Berman
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-61
|18-22
|7-30
|19
|17
|82
Percentages: FG .492, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Green 2-5, Jasper 1-2, Flanigan 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Traore 0-1, Williams 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Broome).
Turnovers: 9 (Williams 3, Green 2, Broome, Cardwell, Jasper, Traore).
Steals: 8 (Green 3, Williams 2, Broome, Johnson, Moore).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSISSIPPI
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Akwuba
|23
|1-3
|0-2
|1-4
|0
|4
|2
|Brakefield
|31
|4-9
|2-2
|0-4
|3
|2
|12
|Burns
|18
|3-5
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|0
|6
|Caldwell
|21
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|2
|Murrell
|35
|7-16
|8-8
|1-6
|4
|0
|24
|McKinnis
|23
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Fagan
|12
|4-5
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|0
|13
|Abram
|11
|2-5
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|4
|5
|Ewin
|9
|0-1
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|2
|Ruffin
|9
|1-4
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|5
|Allen
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|1
|2
|White
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-55
|16-18
|6-28
|14
|17
|73
Percentages: FG .436, FT .889.
3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Fagan 3-4, Brakefield 2-5, Murrell 2-8, Abram 1-3, Ruffin 1-3, Caldwell 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Akwuba 5, Abram, Brakefield, Burns).
Turnovers: 11 (Abram 2, Burns 2, Ruffin 2, Akwuba, Brakefield, Caldwell, Fagan, Murrell).
Steals: 6 (Burns 2, Caldwell 2, Abram, Brakefield).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Auburn
|34
|48
|—
|82
|Mississippi
|35
|38
|—
|73
A_5,973 (9,500).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.