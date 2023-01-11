FGFTReb
AUBURNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Broome308-133-43-113419
Moore30-10-00-0010
Williams315-82-31-35312
Green325-1511-112-57023
Jasper201-20-00-1133
Flanigan346-122-20-52115
Johnson202-50-20-1124
Cardwell102-30-01-4004
Traore91-20-00-0012
Donaldson80-00-00-0010
Berman30-00-00-0010
Totals20030-6118-227-30191782

Percentages: FG .492, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Green 2-5, Jasper 1-2, Flanigan 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Traore 0-1, Williams 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Broome).

Turnovers: 9 (Williams 3, Green 2, Broome, Cardwell, Jasper, Traore).

Steals: 8 (Green 3, Williams 2, Broome, Johnson, Moore).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MISSISSIPPIMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Akwuba231-30-21-4042
Brakefield314-92-20-43212
Burns183-50-01-3206
Caldwell211-40-00-1132
Murrell357-168-81-64024
McKinnis230-10-01-1010
Fagan124-52-20-21013
Abram112-50-00-3145
Ewin90-12-21-3002
Ruffin91-42-20-0025
Allen71-20-01-1212
White10-00-00-0000
Totals20024-5516-186-28141773

Percentages: FG .436, FT .889.

3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Fagan 3-4, Brakefield 2-5, Murrell 2-8, Abram 1-3, Ruffin 1-3, Caldwell 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Akwuba 5, Abram, Brakefield, Burns).

Turnovers: 11 (Abram 2, Burns 2, Ruffin 2, Akwuba, Brakefield, Caldwell, Fagan, Murrell).

Steals: 6 (Burns 2, Caldwell 2, Abram, Brakefield).

Technical Fouls: None.

Auburn344882
Mississippi353873

A_5,973 (9,500).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you