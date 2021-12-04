|FG
|FT
|Reb
|YALE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kelly
|19
|4-8
|1-1
|1-1
|1
|3
|12
|Cotton
|30
|5-12
|2-5
|0-0
|1
|2
|14
|Dike
|19
|1-6
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|Gabbidon
|22
|2-8
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|6
|Swain
|32
|3-15
|2-2
|1-7
|1
|0
|9
|Jarvis
|19
|3-7
|1-5
|3-8
|3
|1
|7
|Mahoney
|13
|0-2
|2-2
|1-4
|1
|0
|2
|Feinberg
|12
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|2
|2
|Mbeng
|10
|0-1
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|2
|Knowling
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|Molloy
|6
|0-0
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Basa-Ama
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Poulakidas
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Gharram
|2
|0-0
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|1
|1
|Lanford
|1
|1-1
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|21-65
|13-22
|7-34
|11
|15
|64
Percentages: FG .323, FT .591.
3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Kelly 3-4, Cotton 2-5, Gabbidon 2-5, Dike 1-1, Swain 1-7, Feinberg 0-1, Mahoney 0-1, Mbeng 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Dike).
Turnovers: 12 (Mahoney 3, Dike 2, Kelly 2, Cotton, Gabbidon, Mbeng, Molloy, Swain).
Steals: 5 (Swain 2, Cotton, Gabbidon, Knowling).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|AUBURN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Smith
|21
|6-14
|3-4
|1-7
|2
|1
|17
|Kessler
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|0
|Cambridge
|22
|3-9
|2-2
|3-10
|1
|1
|10
|Jasper
|25
|4-6
|0-0
|0-2
|5
|2
|10
|Johnson
|21
|7-12
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|3
|19
|Green
|19
|2-6
|0-0
|1-2
|6
|2
|5
|Williams
|19
|3-7
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|3
|7
|Moore
|18
|2-4
|1-2
|2-6
|0
|2
|5
|Cardwell
|17
|5-6
|0-0
|4-6
|2
|1
|10
|Berman
|12
|0-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Akingbola
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Cook
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Maasdorp
|3
|0-0
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Leopard
|2
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Sobera
|2
|0-0
|0-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|33-75
|8-13
|14-46
|17
|18
|86
Percentages: FG .440, FT .615.
3-Point Goals: 12-34, .353 (Johnson 3-7, Jasper 2-2, Smith 2-5, Cambridge 2-6, Cook 1-1, Green 1-3, Williams 1-4, Berman 0-1, Kessler 0-1, Akingbola 0-2, Leopard 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 14 (Kessler 4, Akingbola 3, Cardwell 3, Moore 2, Cambridge, Williams).
Turnovers: 7 (Berman 2, Akingbola, Cardwell, Kessler, Smith, Williams).
Steals: 8 (Moore 2, Smith 2, Berman, Green, Johnson, Sobera).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Yale
|30
|34
|—
|64
|Auburn
|47
|39
|—
|86
A_9,121 (9,121).