FGFTReb
YALEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kelly194-81-11-11312
Cotton305-122-50-01214
Dike191-60-00-1013
Gabbidon222-80-00-2036
Swain323-152-21-7109
Jarvis193-71-53-8317
Mahoney130-22-21-4102
Feinberg121-30-01-2222
Mbeng100-12-20-2002
Knowling81-20-00-1112
Molloy60-02-20-1002
Basa-Ama40-00-00-1110
Poulakidas30-00-00-0000
Gharram20-01-20-3011
Lanford11-10-10-1002
Totals20021-6513-227-34111564

Percentages: FG .323, FT .591.

3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Kelly 3-4, Cotton 2-5, Gabbidon 2-5, Dike 1-1, Swain 1-7, Feinberg 0-1, Mahoney 0-1, Mbeng 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Dike).

Turnovers: 12 (Mahoney 3, Dike 2, Kelly 2, Cotton, Gabbidon, Mbeng, Molloy, Swain).

Steals: 5 (Swain 2, Cotton, Gabbidon, Knowling).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
AUBURNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Smith216-143-41-72117
Kessler80-20-01-2100
Cambridge223-92-23-101110
Jasper254-60-00-25210
Johnson217-122-20-20319
Green192-60-01-2625
Williams193-70-02-4037
Moore182-41-22-6025
Cardwell175-60-04-62110
Berman120-40-00-1010
Akingbola80-20-00-2010
Cook31-10-00-0003
Maasdorp30-00-10-0010
Leopard20-20-00-0000
Sobera20-00-20-2000
Totals20033-758-1314-46171886

Percentages: FG .440, FT .615.

3-Point Goals: 12-34, .353 (Johnson 3-7, Jasper 2-2, Smith 2-5, Cambridge 2-6, Cook 1-1, Green 1-3, Williams 1-4, Berman 0-1, Kessler 0-1, Akingbola 0-2, Leopard 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 14 (Kessler 4, Akingbola 3, Cardwell 3, Moore 2, Cambridge, Williams).

Turnovers: 7 (Berman 2, Akingbola, Cardwell, Kessler, Smith, Williams).

Steals: 8 (Moore 2, Smith 2, Berman, Green, Johnson, Sobera).

Technical Fouls: None.

Yale303464
Auburn473986

A_9,121 (9,121).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you