YALE (5-5)
Kelly 4-8 1-1 12, Cotton 5-12 2-5 14, Dike 1-6 0-0 3, Gabbidon 2-8 0-0 6, Swain 3-15 2-2 9, Jarvis 3-7 1-5 7, Mahoney 0-2 2-2 2, Feinberg 1-3 0-0 2, Mbeng 0-1 2-2 2, Knowling 1-2 0-0 2, Molloy 0-0 2-2 2, Basa-Ama 0-0 0-0 0, Poulakidas 0-0 0-0 0, Gharram 0-0 1-2 1, Lanford 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 21-65 13-22 64.
AUBURN (7-1)
Smith 6-14 3-4 17, Kessler 0-2 0-0 0, Cambridge 3-9 2-2 10, Jasper 4-6 0-0 10, Johnson 7-12 2-2 19, Green 2-6 0-0 5, Williams 3-7 0-0 7, Moore 2-4 1-2 5, Cardwell 5-6 0-0 10, Berman 0-4 0-0 0, Akingbola 0-2 0-0 0, Cook 1-1 0-0 3, Maasdorp 0-0 0-1 0, Leopard 0-2 0-0 0, Sobera 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 33-75 8-13 86.
Halftime_Auburn 47-30. 3-Point Goals_Yale 9-25 (Kelly 3-4, Cotton 2-5, Gabbidon 2-5, Dike 1-1, Swain 1-7, Feinberg 0-1, Mahoney 0-1, Mbeng 0-1), Auburn 12-34 (Johnson 3-7, Jasper 2-2, Smith 2-5, Cambridge 2-6, Cook 1-1, Green 1-3, Williams 1-4, Berman 0-1, Kessler 0-1, Akingbola 0-2, Leopard 0-2). Rebounds_Yale 34 (Jarvis 8), Auburn 46 (Cambridge 10). Assists_Yale 11 (Jarvis 3), Auburn 17 (Green 6). Total Fouls_Yale 15, Auburn 18. A_9,121 (9,121).