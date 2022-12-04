HOUSTON CHRISTIAN (3-4)
Collins 1-3 2-2 5, Nzoiwu 6-9 1-2 13, Sutherland 1-5 0-0 2, Mapusua 1-2 0-0 2, Wilson 0-5 2-4 2, Oly 0-2 0-0 0, Erickson 0-2 0-0 0, Hursh 0-3 0-0 0, Maguire 2-7 0-0 5, Cotton 2-4 0-0 4, Matadi 1-7 0-0 2, Totals 14-49 5-8 35
BAYLOR (6-2)
Bickle 2-5 4-4 9, Gillispie 5-6 0-2 10, Asberry 3-9 3-3 9, Littlepage-Buggs 3-11 2-6 8, Owens 6-12 1-1 14, Porter 1-2 1-2 3, Abraham 3-4 0-3 6, Fontleroy 6-10 2-4 17, Van Gytenbeek 1-3 0-0 3, Totals 30-62 13-25 79
|Houston Christian
|10
|3
|9
|13
|—
|35
|Baylor
|18
|18
|21
|22
|—
|79
3-Point Goals_Houston Christian 2-15 (Collins 1-1, Sutherland 0-3, Mapusua 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Erickson 0-1, Hursh 0-1, Maguire 1-4, Cotton 0-1, Matadi 0-2), Baylor 6-19 (Bickle 1-2, Asberry 0-5, Owens 1-4, Fontleroy 3-6, Van Gytenbeek 1-2). Assists_Houston Christian 9 (Sutherland 4), Baylor 19 (Owens 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston Christian 29 (Collins 7), Baylor 44 (Fontleroy 11). Total Fouls_Houston Christian 20, Baylor 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,935.
