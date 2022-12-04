FGFTReb
BAYLOR (6-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bickle262-54-42-5419
Gillispie185-60-21-21310
Asberry263-93-30-1029
Littlepage-Buggs303-112-62-5108
Owens286-121-10-46114
Porter171-21-23-5023
Abraham93-40-32-5006
Fontleroy246-102-42-112117
Van Gytenbeek221-30-00-2523
Team00-00-04-4000
Totals20030-6213-2516-44191279

Percentages: FG 48.387, FT .520.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Fontleroy 3-6, Bickle 1-2, Owens 1-4, Van Gytenbeek 1-2, Asberry 0-5)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Littlepage-Buggs 2, Asberry 1, Abraham 1)

Turnovers: 13 (Gillispie 2, Asberry 2, Littlepage-Buggs 2, Owens 2, Porter 2, Bickle 1, Fontleroy 1, Team 1)

Steals: 8 (Littlepage-Buggs 4, Asberry 3, Owens 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
HOUSTON CHRISTIAN (3-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Collins261-32-21-7145
Nzoiwu336-91-24-51413
Sutherland341-50-00-3422
Mapusua141-20-00-1012
Wilson220-52-40-2112
Oly80-20-00-0000
Erickson120-20-00-0110
Hursh30-30-00-1010
Maguire182-70-00-3115
Cotton82-40-01-2044
Matadi221-70-00-0012
Team00-00-03-5000
Totals20014-495-89-2992035

Percentages: FG 28.571, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 2-15, .133 (Collins 1-1, Maguire 1-4, Sutherland 0-3, Mapusua 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Erickson 0-1, Hursh 0-1, Cotton 0-1, Matadi 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Nzoiwu 1, Sutherland 1, Matadi 1)

Turnovers: 25 (Mapusua 5, Collins 4, Matadi 4, Wilson 3, Nzoiwu 2, Oly 2, Sutherland 1, Erickson 1, Maguire 1, Cotton 1, Team 1)

Steals: 4 (Nzoiwu 1, Mapusua 1, Wilson 1, Maguire 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Houston Christian10391335
Baylor1818212279

A_3,935

Officials_Chaney Muench, Ify Seales, Jesse Dickerson

