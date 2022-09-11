|Baylor
|0
|6
|7
|7
|0
|0
|—
|20
|BYU
|3
|7
|10
|0
|0
|6
|—
|26
First Quarter
BYU_FG Oldroyd 27, 11:31.
Second Quarter
BAY_Q.Jones 1 run (kick failed), 1:37.
BYU_Roberts 20 pass from J.Hall (Oldroyd kick), :02.
Third Quarter
BAY_Q.Jones 7 run (Hankins kick), 10:53.
BYU_FG Oldroyd 39, 6:15.
BYU_J.Hall 22 pass from Roberts (Oldroyd kick), 1:28.
Fourth Quarter
BAY_Sims 4 pass from Shapen (Hankins kick), 10:01.
Second Overtime
BYU_Katoa 3 run (pass failed), :00.
A_63,470.
|BAY
|BYU
|First downs
|22
|24
|Total Net Yards
|289
|366
|Rushes-yards
|52-152
|33-83
|Passing
|137
|283
|Punt Returns
|1-6
|3-5
|Kickoff Returns
|4-65
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-28-0
|24-40-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-22
|2-11
|Punts
|6-42.667
|5-42.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|14-117
|9-74
|Time of Possession
|34:13
|25:47
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Baylor, C.Williams 17-68, Q.Jones 16-67, McWilliams 6-22, Reese 6-19, Doyle 1-0, (Team) 2-(minus 2), Shapen 4-(minus 22). BYU, Brooks 13-31, J.Hall 10-28, Katoa 9-26, Davis 1-(minus 2).
PASSING_Baylor, Shapen 18-28-0-137. BYU, J.Hall 23-39-0-261, Roberts 1-1-0-22.
RECEIVING_Baylor, Sims 4-30, Presley 3-31, Q.Jones 3-17, Dabney 3-16, S.Jones 2-16, Holmes 1-19, McWilliams 1-7, Cameron 1-1. BYU, Roberts 8-122, Hill 4-57, Epps 3-28, Brooks 3-13, Cosper 2-13, J.Hall 1-22, Katoa 1-12, Holker 1-9, I.Rex 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Baylor, Hankins 43. BYU, Oldroyd 37, Oldroyd 35.
