First Quarter

DUKE_Waters 24 run (Pelino kick), 11:06.

Second Quarter

DUKE_Waters 2 run (Pelino kick), 14:19.

DUKE_FG Pelino 35, 9:06.

NW_Henning 14 pass from Bryant (Olsen kick), :34.

Third Quarter

DUKE_Leonard 3 run (Pelino kick), 10:01.

DUKE_Leonard 2 run (Pelino kick), 3:08.

Fourth Quarter

DUKE_P.Jones 15 run (Pelino kick), 6:32.

NW_Sullivan 10 run (Olsen kick), 1:27.

A_18,141.

NWDUKE
First downs2025
Total Net Yards267487
Rushes-yards30-10440-268
Passing163219
Punt Returns1--30-0
Kickoff Returns4-1011-16
Interceptions Ret.0-01-5
Comp-Att-Int22-40-115-20-0
Sacked-Yards Lost2-112-9
Punts5-34.41-53.0
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards1-81-15
Time of Possession28:5431:06

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Northwestern, Porter 10-49, Sullivan 5-22, Himon 6-19, Henning 3-17, Lausch 2-4, Bryant 4-(minus 7). Duke, Leonard 13-97, Waters 10-65, Ja.Moore 10-61, Bates 1-32, P.Jones 4-22, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Belin 1-(minus 7).

PASSING_Northwestern, Bryant 17-34-1-123, Sullivan 5-6-0-40. Duke, Leonard 15-20-0-219.

RECEIVING_Northwestern, Ca.Johnson 5-45, Henning 5-24, Kirtz 4-42, Komolafe 3-26, Porter 2-4, C.Johnson 1-8, Lang 1-8, Albright 1-6. Duke, Calhoun 5-112, Jo.Moore 5-56, Dalmolin 3-37, Waters 1-10, Hagans 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

