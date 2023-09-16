|Northwestern
|0
|7
|0
|7
|—
|14
|Duke
|7
|10
|14
|7
|—
|38
First Quarter
DUKE_Waters 24 run (Pelino kick), 11:06.
Second Quarter
DUKE_Waters 2 run (Pelino kick), 14:19.
DUKE_FG Pelino 35, 9:06.
NW_Henning 14 pass from Bryant (Olsen kick), :34.
Third Quarter
DUKE_Leonard 3 run (Pelino kick), 10:01.
DUKE_Leonard 2 run (Pelino kick), 3:08.
Fourth Quarter
DUKE_P.Jones 15 run (Pelino kick), 6:32.
NW_Sullivan 10 run (Olsen kick), 1:27.
A_18,141.
|NW
|DUKE
|First downs
|20
|25
|Total Net Yards
|267
|487
|Rushes-yards
|30-104
|40-268
|Passing
|163
|219
|Punt Returns
|1--3
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|4-101
|1-16
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-5
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-40-1
|15-20-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-11
|2-9
|Punts
|5-34.4
|1-53.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|1-8
|1-15
|Time of Possession
|28:54
|31:06
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Northwestern, Porter 10-49, Sullivan 5-22, Himon 6-19, Henning 3-17, Lausch 2-4, Bryant 4-(minus 7). Duke, Leonard 13-97, Waters 10-65, Ja.Moore 10-61, Bates 1-32, P.Jones 4-22, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Belin 1-(minus 7).
PASSING_Northwestern, Bryant 17-34-1-123, Sullivan 5-6-0-40. Duke, Leonard 15-20-0-219.
RECEIVING_Northwestern, Ca.Johnson 5-45, Henning 5-24, Kirtz 4-42, Komolafe 3-26, Porter 2-4, C.Johnson 1-8, Lang 1-8, Albright 1-6. Duke, Calhoun 5-112, Jo.Moore 5-56, Dalmolin 3-37, Waters 1-10, Hagans 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
