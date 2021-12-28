|Houston
|7
|3
|0
|7
|—
|17
|Auburn
|0
|3
|10
|0
|—
|13
First Quarter
HOU_McCaskill 5 pass from Tune (Witherspoon kick), 8:46.
Second Quarter
HOU_FG Witherspoon 52, 6:58.
AUB_FG Patton 27, 3:10.
Third Quarter
AUB_FG Patton 35, 12:12.
AUB_Hudson 12 pass from Finley (Patton kick), 3:52.
Fourth Quarter
HOU_Herslow 26 pass from Tune (Witherspoon kick), 3:27.
A_47,100.
|HOU
|AUB
|First downs
|19
|15
|Total Net Yards
|398
|352
|Rushes-yards
|26-115
|29-125
|Passing
|283
|227
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|4-52
|2-42
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-1
|Comp-Att-Int
|26-41-2
|19-37-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-8
|1-7
|Punts
|4-35.75
|6-38.333
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-34
|3-35
|Time of Possession
|29:50
|30:10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Houston, McCaskill 14-78, Tune 7-43, Henry 2-(minus 2), (Team) 3-(minus 4). Auburn, Bigsby 16-96, M.Johnson 2-24, J.Hunter 5-17, J.Johnson 1-2, Shenker 1-1, (Team) 1-(minus 3), Robertson 1-(minus 5), Finley 2-(minus 7).
PASSING_Houston, Tune 26-40-1-283, S.Green 0-1-1-0. Auburn, Finley 19-37-0-227.
RECEIVING_Houston, Dell 10-150, Herslow 5-65, McCaskill 4-15, Trahan 3-30, Singleton 2-17, Henry 2-6. Auburn, Bigsby 5-68, Shenker 5-54, Hudson 4-57, Robertson 2-15, Sh.Jackson 2-13, J.Johnson 1-20.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Auburn, Patton 40.