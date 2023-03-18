FGFTReb
KENT ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Davis304-90-01-41210
Thomas272-101-10-6136
Hornbeak160-20-03-5030
Carry395-184-42-32015
Jacobs373-111-34-9728
Sullinger263-90-00-1008
Payton225-100-05-60210
Gillespie10-02-21-1002
Odusipe10-01-20-0001
Rollins10-00-00-1000
Totals20022-699-1216-36111260

Percentages: FG .319, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Davis 2-4, Sullinger 2-4, Jacobs 1-2, Thomas 1-5, Carry 1-6).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Payton 2, Hornbeak, Odusipe).

Turnovers: 9 (Carry 3, Jacobs 3, Hornbeak, Payton, Sullinger).

Steals: 6 (Sullinger 2, Davis, Hornbeak, Jacobs, Payton).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
INDIANAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jackson-Davis3510-174-52-115024
Kopp364-92-32-52113
Thompson298-112-33-90320
Galloway291-30-00-4412
Hood-Schifino324-110-01-4348
Bates210-60-00-2010
Reneau122-40-02-3014
Geronimo40-10-00-1020
Banks10-00-00-0000
Leal10-00-00-0000
Totals20029-628-1110-39141371

Percentages: FG .468, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Kopp 3-6, Thompson 2-3, Galloway 0-1, Bates 0-2, Hood-Schifino 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Jackson-Davis 5, Reneau, Thompson).

Turnovers: 7 (Jackson-Davis 3, Hood-Schifino 2, Galloway, Kopp).

Steals: 4 (Bates, Hood-Schifino, Jackson-Davis, Thompson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Kent St.273360
Indiana353671

A_13,989 (15,229).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

