TENNESSEE (10-4)
Fulkerson 0-1 3-6 3, Nkamhoua 2-6 5-6 9, Chandler 6-12 6-10 19, James 1-7 0-0 3, Vescovi 3-7 5-7 14, Plavsic 5-8 2-5 12, Zeigler 1-3 0-0 3, Powell 0-1 0-0 0, Bailey 0-2 2-3 2, Mashack 1-2 0-0 2, Huntley-Hatfield 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-49 23-37 67.
LSU (14-1)
Days 6-10 1-4 15, Wilkinson 3-5 0-0 8, Reid 0-1 0-0 0, Murray 4-8 4-6 13, Pinson 3-6 1-2 9, Eason 9-16 5-6 24, Gaines 1-3 5-7 7, Fudge 1-6 1-2 3, Williams 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 17-27 79.
Halftime_LSU 42-35. 3-Point Goals_Tennessee 6-24 (Vescovi 3-7, Zeigler 1-2, Chandler 1-3, James 1-7, Bailey 0-1, Fulkerson 0-1, Powell 0-1, Nkamhoua 0-2), LSU 8-18 (Wilkinson 2-3, Pinson 2-4, Days 2-5, Murray 1-2, Eason 1-3, Gaines 0-1). Fouled Out_Days. Rebounds_Tennessee 32 (Nkamhoua, Plavsic 7), LSU 36 (Eason 12). Assists_Tennessee 10 (Chandler, Vescovi 3), LSU 13 (Pinson 7). Total Fouls_Tennessee 18, LSU 26. A_12,881 (13,215).