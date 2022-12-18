FGFTReb
MVSUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Stredic253-50-40-1216
Brown347-102-32-70316
Collins304-130-20-1148
Washington130-10-00-1020
Gipson100-11-20-0111
Mosley261-61-21-4113
Waller150-20-00-2310
Hamilton131-33-62-4015
Minton110-00-00-0010
Barber81-50-00-0002
Ivory60-00-00-2000
Johnson31-10-00-0002
Waldon30-00-00-0010
Williams20-00-00-0010
Umoh10-00-00-0010
Totals20018-477-195-2281843

Percentages: FG .383, FT .368.

3-Point Goals: 0-8, .000 (Barber 0-1, Waller 0-1, Collins 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Gipson).

Turnovers: 20 (Collins 6, Stredic 4, Brown 3, Mosley 2, Barber, Johnson, Waldon, Waller, Washington).

Steals: 5 (Barber, Brown, Hamilton, Mosley, Waller).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TCUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cork223-63-62-6239
Miller204-73-43-75111
O'Bannon173-60-01-1317
Baugh233-54-61-43012
Miles215-82-20-42215
Peavy223-62-23-4229
Coles185-111-23-92212
Doumbia163-62-22-2028
Walker161-20-00-3203
Wells160-32-20-0212
Ford30-00-00-0000
Lundblade30-00-00-0000
Despie10-10-00-0000
Gonsoulin10-00-00-0000
Stuart10-10-01-1000
Totals20030-6219-2616-41231488

Percentages: FG .484, FT .731.

3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Miles 3-4, Baugh 2-3, Peavy 1-1, Coles 1-2, Walker 1-2, O'Bannon 1-3, Miller 0-1, Wells 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Baugh 2, Cork, O'Bannon, Peavy, Wells).

Turnovers: 9 (Baugh 3, Wells 2, Coles, Cork, Miller, Peavy).

Steals: 14 (Cork 4, Peavy 4, Baugh 3, Walker 2, O'Bannon).

Technical Fouls: None.

MVSU202343
TCU533588

A_5,201 (6,800).

