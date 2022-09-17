UTSA3143020
Texas017141041

First Quarter

UTSA_FG Sackett 24, 3:28.

Second Quarter

TEX_R.Johnson 11 pass from Card (Auburn kick), 14:03.

UTSA_Brady 2 run (Sackett kick), 10:07.

UTSA_Franklin 35 pass from Brady (Sackett kick), 9:36.

TEX_B.Robinson 3 run (Auburn kick), 5:20.

TEX_FG Auburn 44, :12.

Third Quarter

TEX_B.Robinson 78 run (Auburn kick), 11:56.

UTSA_FG Sackett 29, 3:21.

TEX_Barron 44 interception return (Auburn kick), 1:55.

Fourth Quarter

TEX_B.Robinson 41 run (Auburn kick), 9:36.

TEX_FG Auburn 25, 4:59.

UTSATEX
First downs2921
Total Net Yards415459
Rushes-yards44-14636-298
Passing269161
Punt Returns0-00-0
Kickoff Returns2-301-26
Interceptions Ret.0-01-44
Comp-Att-Int25-39-115-23-0
Sacked-Yards Lost1-00-0
Punts4-43.03-45.333
Fumbles-Lost2-00-0
Penalties-Yards10-4510-88
Time of Possession35:3022:53

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_UTSA, Brady 21-70, Harris 11-38, Marburger 2-19, Edwards 4-11, Barnes 3-8, Cardenas 1-2, J.Williams 1-(minus 1), (Team) 1-(minus 1). Texas, B.Robinson 20-183, R.Johnson 11-81, Card 2-35, K.Robinson 2-0, (Team) 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_UTSA, Harris 23-34-1-222, Brady 1-1-0-35, Marburger 1-4-0-12. Texas, Card 15-23-0-161.

RECEIVING_UTSA, Cephus 7-80, Franklin 6-84, Clark 4-40, Cardenas 3-28, Dishman 2-22, Brady 2-15, Barnes 1-0. Texas, Whittington 4-56, Worthy 4-41, R.Johnson 3-23, B.Robinson 1-19, K.Robinson 1-10, Cain 1-7, Sanders 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you