|UTSA
|3
|14
|3
|0
|—
|20
|Texas
|0
|17
|14
|10
|—
|41
First Quarter
UTSA_FG Sackett 24, 3:28.
Second Quarter
TEX_R.Johnson 11 pass from Card (Auburn kick), 14:03.
UTSA_Brady 2 run (Sackett kick), 10:07.
UTSA_Franklin 35 pass from Brady (Sackett kick), 9:36.
TEX_B.Robinson 3 run (Auburn kick), 5:20.
TEX_FG Auburn 44, :12.
Third Quarter
TEX_B.Robinson 78 run (Auburn kick), 11:56.
UTSA_FG Sackett 29, 3:21.
TEX_Barron 44 interception return (Auburn kick), 1:55.
Fourth Quarter
TEX_B.Robinson 41 run (Auburn kick), 9:36.
TEX_FG Auburn 25, 4:59.
|UTSA
|TEX
|First downs
|29
|21
|Total Net Yards
|415
|459
|Rushes-yards
|44-146
|36-298
|Passing
|269
|161
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-30
|1-26
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-44
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-39-1
|15-23-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Punts
|4-43.0
|3-45.333
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|10-45
|10-88
|Time of Possession
|35:30
|22:53
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_UTSA, Brady 21-70, Harris 11-38, Marburger 2-19, Edwards 4-11, Barnes 3-8, Cardenas 1-2, J.Williams 1-(minus 1), (Team) 1-(minus 1). Texas, B.Robinson 20-183, R.Johnson 11-81, Card 2-35, K.Robinson 2-0, (Team) 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_UTSA, Harris 23-34-1-222, Brady 1-1-0-35, Marburger 1-4-0-12. Texas, Card 15-23-0-161.
RECEIVING_UTSA, Cephus 7-80, Franklin 6-84, Clark 4-40, Cardenas 3-28, Dishman 2-22, Brady 2-15, Barnes 1-0. Texas, Whittington 4-56, Worthy 4-41, R.Johnson 3-23, B.Robinson 1-19, K.Robinson 1-10, Cain 1-7, Sanders 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.