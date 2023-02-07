FGFTReb
MARQUETTEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ighodaro241-51-21-1103
Prosper200-13-62-5043
K.Jones192-60-00-1035
Kolek327-142-20-14017
Mitchell284-113-41-20512
Joplin232-50-01-4044
S.Jones194-63-30-12011
Ross192-61-10-1015
Gold164-52-20-20212
Totals20026-5915-205-1871972

Percentages: FG .441, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Gold 2-3, Kolek 1-2, Mitchell 1-4, K.Jones 1-5, S.Jones 0-1, Joplin 0-3, Ross 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Joplin, Ross).

Turnovers: 8 (Prosper 2, Gold, Ighodaro, Joplin, K.Jones, Kolek, Ross).

Steals: 11 (Mitchell 3, Joplin 2, Kolek 2, Prosper 2, Ross 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UCONNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Karaban355-60-01-42113
Sanogo308-142-43-73418
Hawkins296-113-30-60420
Jackson232-51-23-4155
Newton354-93-53-1012312
Alleyne204-92-30-00013
Calcaterra101-30-00-1122
Clingan101-32-57-8104
Diarra80-20-00-0000
Totals20031-6213-2217-40201987

Percentages: FG .500, FT .591.

3-Point Goals: 12-23, .522 (Hawkins 5-8, Karaban 3-4, Alleyne 3-6, Newton 1-2, Diarra 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Sanogo 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Hawkins 2, Clingan, Jackson).

Turnovers: 16 (Newton 5, Jackson 3, Hawkins 2, Karaban 2, Sanogo 2, Alleyne, Diarra).

Steals: 6 (Newton 2, Calcaterra, Diarra, Karaban, Sanogo).

Technical Fouls: None.

Marquette294372
UConn464187

A_15,564 (16,294).

