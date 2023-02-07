|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MARQUETTE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ighodaro
|24
|1-5
|1-2
|1-1
|1
|0
|3
|Prosper
|20
|0-1
|3-6
|2-5
|0
|4
|3
|K.Jones
|19
|2-6
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|5
|Kolek
|32
|7-14
|2-2
|0-1
|4
|0
|17
|Mitchell
|28
|4-11
|3-4
|1-2
|0
|5
|12
|Joplin
|23
|2-5
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|4
|4
|S.Jones
|19
|4-6
|3-3
|0-1
|2
|0
|11
|Ross
|19
|2-6
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|1
|5
|Gold
|16
|4-5
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|12
|Totals
|200
|26-59
|15-20
|5-18
|7
|19
|72
Percentages: FG .441, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Gold 2-3, Kolek 1-2, Mitchell 1-4, K.Jones 1-5, S.Jones 0-1, Joplin 0-3, Ross 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Joplin, Ross).
Turnovers: 8 (Prosper 2, Gold, Ighodaro, Joplin, K.Jones, Kolek, Ross).
Steals: 11 (Mitchell 3, Joplin 2, Kolek 2, Prosper 2, Ross 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UCONN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Karaban
|35
|5-6
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|1
|13
|Sanogo
|30
|8-14
|2-4
|3-7
|3
|4
|18
|Hawkins
|29
|6-11
|3-3
|0-6
|0
|4
|20
|Jackson
|23
|2-5
|1-2
|3-4
|1
|5
|5
|Newton
|35
|4-9
|3-5
|3-10
|12
|3
|12
|Alleyne
|20
|4-9
|2-3
|0-0
|0
|0
|13
|Calcaterra
|10
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|2
|Clingan
|10
|1-3
|2-5
|7-8
|1
|0
|4
|Diarra
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-62
|13-22
|17-40
|20
|19
|87
Percentages: FG .500, FT .591.
3-Point Goals: 12-23, .522 (Hawkins 5-8, Karaban 3-4, Alleyne 3-6, Newton 1-2, Diarra 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Sanogo 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Hawkins 2, Clingan, Jackson).
Turnovers: 16 (Newton 5, Jackson 3, Hawkins 2, Karaban 2, Sanogo 2, Alleyne, Diarra).
Steals: 6 (Newton 2, Calcaterra, Diarra, Karaban, Sanogo).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Marquette
|29
|43
|—
|72
|UConn
|46
|41
|—
|87
A_15,564 (16,294).
