|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UNLV (30-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brown
|33
|4-8
|1-4
|1-8
|4
|5
|9
|Young
|36
|7-15
|6-9
|5-13
|1
|2
|20
|Booker
|34
|4-15
|13-14
|2-5
|6
|2
|22
|Durazo-Frescas
|21
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Ethridge
|35
|7-10
|1-4
|2-2
|0
|2
|15
|Lott
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Winfrey
|12
|1-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|3
|Jackson
|27
|0-3
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|4-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-55
|23-33
|14-37
|12
|16
|71
Percentages: FG 41.818, FT .697.
3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (Booker 1-4, Winfrey 1-1, Brown 0-3, Durazo-Frescas 0-2, Ethridge 0-1, Jackson 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 6 (Young 3, Booker 1, Brown 1, Jackson 1)
Turnovers: 14 (Booker 4, Young 4, Ethridge 3, Jackson 2, Brown 1)
Steals: 7 (Booker 2, Brown 1, Ethridge 1, Jackson 1, Winfrey 1, Young 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAN DIEGO ST. (23-10)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Morris
|34
|6-13
|2-2
|2-6
|0
|4
|14
|Villalobos
|24
|4-9
|2-2
|5-9
|1
|4
|10
|Avinger
|29
|2-6
|1-2
|0-4
|4
|5
|5
|Ramos
|38
|7-12
|0-2
|0-2
|4
|1
|17
|Staples
|34
|3-7
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|7
|Barcello
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|0
|Crain
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Prohaska
|21
|6-11
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|4
|15
|Pepe
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|4
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-58
|7-10
|8-33
|12
|26
|68
Percentages: FG 48.276, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 5-10, .500 (Ramos 3-7, Staples 1-2, Prohaska 1-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Morris 1)
Turnovers: 13 (Avinger 3, Morris 3, Prohaska 2, Ramos 2, Villalobos 2, Staples 1)
Steals: 4 (Prohaska 2, Avinger 1, Morris 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|San Diego St.
|19
|14
|8
|27
|—
|68
|UNLV
|18
|15
|17
|21
|—
|71
A_0
Officials_Roy Gulbeyan, Julie Krommenhoek, Melissa Barlow
