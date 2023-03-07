FGFTReb
UNLV (30-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brown334-81-41-8459
Young367-156-95-131220
Booker344-1513-142-56222
Durazo-Frescas210-30-00-1000
Ethridge357-101-42-20215
Lott20-00-00-0000
Winfrey121-10-00-3033
Jackson270-32-20-1122
Team00-00-04-4000
Totals20023-5523-3314-37121671

Percentages: FG 41.818, FT .697.

3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (Booker 1-4, Winfrey 1-1, Brown 0-3, Durazo-Frescas 0-2, Ethridge 0-1, Jackson 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 6 (Young 3, Booker 1, Brown 1, Jackson 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Booker 4, Young 4, Ethridge 3, Jackson 2, Brown 1)

Steals: 7 (Booker 2, Brown 1, Ethridge 1, Jackson 1, Winfrey 1, Young 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
SAN DIEGO ST. (23-10)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Morris346-132-22-60414
Villalobos244-92-25-91410
Avinger292-61-20-4455
Ramos387-120-20-24117
Staples343-70-00-1207
Barcello50-00-00-3020
Crain110-00-00-1020
Prohaska216-112-20-30415
Pepe40-00-00-2140
Team00-00-01-2000
Totals20028-587-108-33122668

Percentages: FG 48.276, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 5-10, .500 (Ramos 3-7, Staples 1-2, Prohaska 1-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Morris 1)

Turnovers: 13 (Avinger 3, Morris 3, Prohaska 2, Ramos 2, Villalobos 2, Staples 1)

Steals: 4 (Prohaska 2, Avinger 1, Morris 1)

Technical Fouls: None

San Diego St.191482768
UNLV1815172171

A_0

Officials_Roy Gulbeyan, Julie Krommenhoek, Melissa Barlow

