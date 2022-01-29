|FG
|FT
|Reb
|XAVIER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Freemantle
|36
|7-16
|2-4
|5-8
|1
|2
|16
|Nunge
|28
|6-9
|0-0
|3-8
|0
|4
|16
|Johnson
|35
|5-10
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|15
|Jones
|38
|1-7
|0-0
|2-9
|4
|2
|2
|Scruggs
|35
|7-15
|3-6
|3-5
|8
|2
|18
|Kunkel
|13
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Hunter
|8
|1-4
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|Odom
|7
|0-0
|5-6
|0-3
|0
|1
|5
|Totals
|200
|27-64
|10-16
|14-39
|14
|14
|74
Percentages: FG .422, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 10-19, .526 (Johnson 5-7, Nunge 4-6, Scruggs 1-1, Jones 0-1, Freemantle 0-2, Hunter 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Johnson, Jones, Nunge, Scruggs).
Turnovers: 7 (Freemantle 3, Hunter, Johnson, Kunkel, Nunge).
Steals: 8 (Johnson 3, Jones 2, Kunkel 2, Scruggs).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CREIGHTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hawkins
|34
|3-8
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|4
|6
|Kaluma
|25
|4-8
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|1
|8
|Kalkbrenner
|34
|3-7
|7-7
|4-8
|0
|2
|13
|Nembhard
|39
|9-19
|2-3
|0-2
|2
|3
|23
|O'Connell
|35
|3-12
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|2
|11
|Alexander
|21
|1-2
|1-1
|0-5
|1
|4
|3
|Andronikashvili
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Feazell
|6
|0-0
|0-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-56
|12-15
|6-28
|8
|17
|64
Percentages: FG .411, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Nembhard 3-6, O'Connell 3-8, Kaluma 0-3, Hawkins 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Alexander 2, Kalkbrenner 2, Andronikashvili, Kaluma).
Turnovers: 12 (Kalkbrenner 3, Hawkins 2, Kaluma 2, Nembhard 2, Alexander, Andronikashvili, Feazell).
Steals: 6 (Feazell 2, Hawkins, Kaluma, Nembhard, O'Connell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Xavier
|19
|55
|—
|74
|Creighton
|36
|28
|—
|64
A_17,850 (18,320).