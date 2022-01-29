FGFTReb
XAVIERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Freemantle367-162-45-81216
Nunge286-90-03-80416
Johnson355-100-00-30115
Jones381-70-02-9422
Scruggs357-153-63-58218
Kunkel130-30-00-0100
Hunter81-40-01-3022
Odom70-05-60-3015
Totals20027-6410-1614-39141474

Percentages: FG .422, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 10-19, .526 (Johnson 5-7, Nunge 4-6, Scruggs 1-1, Jones 0-1, Freemantle 0-2, Hunter 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Johnson, Jones, Nunge, Scruggs).

Turnovers: 7 (Freemantle 3, Hunter, Johnson, Kunkel, Nunge).

Steals: 8 (Johnson 3, Jones 2, Kunkel 2, Scruggs).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CREIGHTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hawkins343-80-01-4246
Kaluma254-80-00-4218
Kalkbrenner343-77-74-80213
Nembhard399-192-30-22323
O'Connell353-122-21-31211
Alexander211-21-10-5143
Andronikashvili60-00-00-0000
Feazell60-00-20-2010
Totals20023-5612-156-2881764

Percentages: FG .411, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Nembhard 3-6, O'Connell 3-8, Kaluma 0-3, Hawkins 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Alexander 2, Kalkbrenner 2, Andronikashvili, Kaluma).

Turnovers: 12 (Kalkbrenner 3, Hawkins 2, Kaluma 2, Nembhard 2, Alexander, Andronikashvili, Feazell).

Steals: 6 (Feazell 2, Hawkins, Kaluma, Nembhard, O'Connell).

Technical Fouls: None.

Xavier195574
Creighton362864

A_17,850 (18,320).

