SAN DIEGO (6-7)
Neubert 2-3 0-0 4, Olinger 3-5 0-0 7, Khalfani 3-8 2-2 8, Oakry 1-8 2-2 5, Pace 4-9 1-1 10, Afeaki 1-2 0-2 2, Finney 2-7 1-2 5, Horstmeyer 1-4 0-0 2, Sheffey 3-7 3-4 9, Erikstrup 3-5 0-0 6, Kaur 0-1 1-2 1, Wristen 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-59 10-15 59
GONZAGA (11-2)
Ejim 5-10 3-3 13, Hollingsworth 3-11 3-5 10, Maxwell 4-13 3-3 13, Truong 6-18 5-7 20, Williams 3-4 3-4 9, Burton 0-0 0-0 0, Muma 1-1 0-2 3, Stokes 1-5 0-0 2, Little 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-62 17-24 70
|San Diego
|12
|14
|17
|16
|—
|59
|Gonzaga
|22
|10
|15
|23
|—
|70
3-Point Goals_San Diego 3-14 (Olinger 1-2, Oakry 1-3, Pace 1-1, Finney 0-4, Sheffey 0-2, Erikstrup 0-2), Gonzaga 7-23 (Hollingsworth 1-3, Maxwell 2-8, Truong 3-9, Muma 1-1, Stokes 0-2). Assists_San Diego 10 (Erikstrup 2, Horstmeyer 2), Gonzaga 8 (Burton 2, Truong 2, Williams 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Diego 36 (Erikstrup 6), Gonzaga 46 (Ejim 9). Total Fouls_San Diego 20, Gonzaga 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,896.
