FGFTReb
GONZAGA (11-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ejim285-103-33-90313
Hollingsworth303-113-56-81210
Maxwell344-133-33-50113
Truong326-185-70-12120
Williams243-43-41-4229
Burton80-00-00-2210
Muma81-10-20-0003
Stokes181-50-02-6122
Little180-00-03-6010
Team00-00-01-5000
Totals20023-6217-2419-4681370

Percentages: FG 37.097, FT .708.

3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Truong 3-9, Maxwell 2-8, Hollingsworth 1-3, Muma 1-1, Stokes 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Ejim 2, Truong 1, Little 1)

Turnovers: 9 (Truong 3, Ejim 2, Hollingsworth 2, Burton 1, Team 1)

Steals: 5 (Hollingsworth 2, Ejim 1, Williams 1, Little 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
SAN DIEGO (6-7)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Neubert212-30-02-4134
Olinger123-50-01-3017
Khalfani153-82-22-4138
Oakry241-82-20-2115
Pace224-91-10-11210
Afeaki171-20-20-1102
Finney192-71-20-5035
Horstmeyer191-40-01-4212
Sheffey213-73-40-0139
Erikstrup223-50-02-6236
Kaur60-11-21-3001
Wristen20-00-00-0000
Team00-00-02-3000
Totals20023-5910-1511-36102059

Percentages: FG 38.983, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Olinger 1-2, Oakry 1-3, Pace 1-1, Finney 0-4, Sheffey 0-2, Erikstrup 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Erikstrup 2, Neubert 1, Pace 1, Horstmeyer 1)

Turnovers: 7 (Finney 3, Olinger 1, Pace 1, Afeaki 1, Wristen 1)

Steals: 3 (Neubert 1, Khalfani 1, Horstmeyer 1)

Technical Fouls: None

San Diego1214171659
Gonzaga2210152370

A_4,896

Officials_Devaughn Brazier, Rochelle Bennett, Brenda Pantoja

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you