|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GONZAGA (11-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ejim
|28
|5-10
|3-3
|3-9
|0
|3
|13
|Hollingsworth
|30
|3-11
|3-5
|6-8
|1
|2
|10
|Maxwell
|34
|4-13
|3-3
|3-5
|0
|1
|13
|Truong
|32
|6-18
|5-7
|0-1
|2
|1
|20
|Williams
|24
|3-4
|3-4
|1-4
|2
|2
|9
|Burton
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|0
|Muma
|8
|1-1
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Stokes
|18
|1-5
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|2
|2
|Little
|18
|0-0
|0-0
|3-6
|0
|1
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-62
|17-24
|19-46
|8
|13
|70
Percentages: FG 37.097, FT .708.
3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Truong 3-9, Maxwell 2-8, Hollingsworth 1-3, Muma 1-1, Stokes 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Ejim 2, Truong 1, Little 1)
Turnovers: 9 (Truong 3, Ejim 2, Hollingsworth 2, Burton 1, Team 1)
Steals: 5 (Hollingsworth 2, Ejim 1, Williams 1, Little 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAN DIEGO (6-7)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Neubert
|21
|2-3
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|3
|4
|Olinger
|12
|3-5
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|7
|Khalfani
|15
|3-8
|2-2
|2-4
|1
|3
|8
|Oakry
|24
|1-8
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|5
|Pace
|22
|4-9
|1-1
|0-1
|1
|2
|10
|Afeaki
|17
|1-2
|0-2
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Finney
|19
|2-7
|1-2
|0-5
|0
|3
|5
|Horstmeyer
|19
|1-4
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|1
|2
|Sheffey
|21
|3-7
|3-4
|0-0
|1
|3
|9
|Erikstrup
|22
|3-5
|0-0
|2-6
|2
|3
|6
|Kaur
|6
|0-1
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|1
|Wristen
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-59
|10-15
|11-36
|10
|20
|59
Percentages: FG 38.983, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Olinger 1-2, Oakry 1-3, Pace 1-1, Finney 0-4, Sheffey 0-2, Erikstrup 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Erikstrup 2, Neubert 1, Pace 1, Horstmeyer 1)
Turnovers: 7 (Finney 3, Olinger 1, Pace 1, Afeaki 1, Wristen 1)
Steals: 3 (Neubert 1, Khalfani 1, Horstmeyer 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|San Diego
|12
|14
|17
|16
|—
|59
|Gonzaga
|22
|10
|15
|23
|—
|70
A_4,896
Officials_Devaughn Brazier, Rochelle Bennett, Brenda Pantoja
