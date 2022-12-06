QUEENS (NC) (4-5)
Weaver 0-0 0-0 0, Balde-Camara 1-1 0-0 2, Brisker 10-26 4-5 25, Alexandria Johnson 5-10 4-4 14, Kidwell 1-8 0-0 2, Kinley Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 0-1 1-2 1, Joseph 0-0 0-0 0, Jaylynn Brown 1-3 0-0 3, Fuller 0-0 0-0 0, Lynese Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Lee 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 19-53 9-11 49
GONZAGA (8-2)
Burton 0-2 2-2 2, Ejim 13-17 6-8 32, Maxwell 5-9 2-2 16, Truong 1-8 2-2 4, Williams 2-6 2-2 6, Muma 3-5 0-0 7, Little 3-4 0-0 6, Totals 27-51 14-16 73
|Queens (NC)
|17
|6
|7
|19
|—
|49
|Gonzaga
|16
|21
|21
|15
|—
|73
3-Point Goals_Queens (NC) 2-10 (Brisker 1-3, A.Johnson 0-1, Kidwell 0-2, J.Brown 1-3, Lee 0-1), Gonzaga 5-15 (Maxwell 4-7, Truong 0-5, Williams 0-1, Muma 1-2). Assists_Queens (NC) 2 (Kidwell 2), Gonzaga 19 (Muma 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Queens (NC) 21 (Balde-Camara 5), Gonzaga 35 (Ejim 7). Total Fouls_Queens (NC) 17, Gonzaga 10. Technical Fouls_Gonzaga Williams 2. A_4,304.
