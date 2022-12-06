|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GONZAGA (8-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Burton
|32
|0-2
|2-2
|3-5
|2
|1
|2
|Ejim
|32
|13-17
|6-8
|2-7
|0
|0
|32
|Maxwell
|32
|5-9
|2-2
|0-6
|2
|0
|16
|Truong
|21
|1-8
|2-2
|0-2
|5
|1
|4
|Williams
|29
|2-6
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|4
|6
|Muma
|28
|3-5
|0-0
|0-3
|6
|2
|7
|Little
|26
|3-4
|0-0
|1-4
|3
|2
|6
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-7
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-51
|14-16
|8-35
|19
|10
|73
Percentages: FG 52.941, FT .875.
3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Maxwell 4-7, Muma 1-2, Truong 0-5, Williams 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Williams 3, Ejim 1, Little 1)
Turnovers: 13 (Truong 5, Little 2, Burton 1, Ejim 1, Maxwell 1, Muma 1, Team 1, Williams 1)
Steals: 5 (Ejim 3, Little 1, Maxwell 1)
Technical Fouls: 2 (Williams 2)
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|QUEENS (NC) (4-5)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Weaver
|22
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Balde-Camara
|35
|1-1
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|2
|2
|Brisker
|38
|10-26
|4-5
|1-4
|0
|2
|25
|Alexandria Johnson
|35
|5-10
|4-4
|0-1
|0
|4
|14
|Kidwell
|24
|1-8
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|2
|Kinley Brown
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Davis
|15
|0-1
|1-2
|1-4
|0
|2
|1
|Joseph
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Jaylynn Brown
|15
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Fuller
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Lynese Johnson
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Lee
|4
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-53
|9-11
|6-21
|2
|17
|49
Percentages: FG 35.849, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 2-10, .200 (Brisker 1-3, Brown 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Kidwell 0-2, Lee 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Balde-Camara 2)
Turnovers: 11 (Johnson 6, Team 3, Balde-Camara 1, Kidwell 1)
Steals: 6 (Brisker 3, Johnson 2, Kidwell 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Queens (NC)
|17
|6
|7
|19
|—
|49
|Gonzaga
|16
|21
|21
|15
|—
|73
A_4,304
Officials_Michal Ann Watts, Karen Lasuik, Robert Scofield
