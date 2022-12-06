FGFTReb
GONZAGA (8-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Burton320-22-23-5212
Ejim3213-176-82-70032
Maxwell325-92-20-62016
Truong211-82-20-2514
Williams292-62-20-1146
Muma283-50-00-3627
Little263-40-01-4326
Team00-00-02-7000
Totals20027-5114-168-35191073

Percentages: FG 52.941, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Maxwell 4-7, Muma 1-2, Truong 0-5, Williams 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Williams 3, Ejim 1, Little 1)

Turnovers: 13 (Truong 5, Little 2, Burton 1, Ejim 1, Maxwell 1, Muma 1, Team 1, Williams 1)

Steals: 5 (Ejim 3, Little 1, Maxwell 1)

Technical Fouls: 2 (Williams 2)

FGFTReb
QUEENS (NC) (4-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Weaver220-00-00-1030
Balde-Camara351-10-01-5022
Brisker3810-264-51-40225
Alexandria Johnson355-104-40-10414
Kidwell241-80-00-1222
Kinley Brown20-10-00-0010
Davis150-11-21-4021
Joseph10-00-00-0000
Jaylynn Brown151-30-00-0013
Fuller40-00-00-0000
Lynese Johnson51-10-01-1002
Lee40-20-00-0000
Team00-00-02-4000
Totals20019-539-116-2121749

Percentages: FG 35.849, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 2-10, .200 (Brisker 1-3, Brown 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Kidwell 0-2, Lee 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Balde-Camara 2)

Turnovers: 11 (Johnson 6, Team 3, Balde-Camara 1, Kidwell 1)

Steals: 6 (Brisker 3, Johnson 2, Kidwell 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Queens (NC)17671949
Gonzaga1621211573

A_4,304

Officials_Michal Ann Watts, Karen Lasuik, Robert Scofield

