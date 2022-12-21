MONTANA (4-7)
Burton-Oliver 0-2 0-0 0, Gfeller 8-17 3-4 22, Fatkin 9-17 2-4 21, Huard 0-2 0-0 0, Marxen 2-9 0-0 5, Bartsch 1-4 0-0 2, Pirog 0-1 0-0 0, Konig 1-6 0-0 3, Stump 6-11 1-2 14, Totals 27-69 6-10 67
GONZAGA (12-2)
Ejim 6-9 3-4 15, Hollingsworth 5-10 1-2 13, Maxwell 8-12 2-2 23, Truong 7-16 0-0 18, Williams 4-9 2-2 11, Burton 0-1 0-0 0, Muma 0-0 0-0 0, Stokes 0-3 0-0 0, Little 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 31-61 8-10 82
|Montana
|18
|14
|16
|19
|—
|67
|Gonzaga
|23
|15
|20
|24
|—
|82
3-Point Goals_Montana 7-27 (Gfeller 3-8, Fatkin 1-4, Huard 0-1, Marxen 1-5, Bartsch 0-3, Konig 1-2, Stump 1-4), Gonzaga 12-24 (Hollingsworth 2-5, Maxwell 5-6, Truong 4-9, Williams 1-4). Assists_Montana 15 (Konig 4, Marxen 4), Gonzaga 17 (Truong 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Montana 36 (Gfeller 8), Gonzaga 39 (Ejim 9). Total Fouls_Montana 15, Gonzaga 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,077.
