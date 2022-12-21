FGFTReb
GONZAGA (12-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ejim226-93-41-90415
Hollingsworth285-101-23-61213
Maxwell318-122-20-10123
Truong327-160-01-57218
Williams304-92-20-45111
Burton120-10-02-3100
Muma80-00-00-1030
Stokes210-30-00-2220
Little161-10-01-1122
Team00-00-02-7000
Totals20031-618-1010-39171782

Percentages: FG 5.82, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Maxwell 5-6, Truong 4-9, Hollingsworth 2-5, Williams 1-4)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Hollingsworth 1, Williams 1)

Turnovers: 17 (Truong 5, Muma 4, Ejim 2, Hollingsworth 2, Williams 2, Maxwell 1, Little 1)

Steals: 8 (Truong 3, Williams 2, Ejim 1, Hollingsworth 1, Little 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
MONTANA (4-7)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Burton-Oliver120-20-00-2040
Gfeller358-173-45-81222
Fatkin379-172-42-63221
Huard70-20-00-0010
Marxen222-90-03-6405
Bartsch231-40-02-3312
Pirog100-10-01-3020
Konig241-60-01-3423
Stump306-111-20-40114
Team00-00-01-1000
Totals20027-696-1015-36151567

Percentages: FG 39.1, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Gfeller 3-8, Fatkin 1-4, Marxen 1-5, Konig 1-2, Stump 1-4, Huard 0-1, Bartsch 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Bartsch 1, Stump 1)

Turnovers: 15 (Fatkin 3, Marxen 3, Konig 3, Gfeller 2, Burton-Oliver 1, Huard 1, Bartsch 1, Pirog 1)

Steals: 9 (Fatkin 5, Gfeller 1, Bartsch 1, Konig 1, Stump 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Montana1814161967
Gonzaga2315202482

A_5,077

Officials_Brad Schmidt, Sean Martin, Anita Ortega

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you