MICHIGAN ST. (11-10)
Alexander 4-7 0-1 8, Ekh 2-8 0-0 4, Hagemann 3-6 3-3 10, Joiner 4-10 2-2 11, McDaniel 9-19 1-2 23, Parks 6-7 1-1 13, Ayrault 0-2 0-0 0, Hallock 0-0 0-0 0, Kimball 2-5 0-0 6, Ozment 0-1 0-0 0, Visscher 0-0 1-2 1, Totals 30-65 8-11 76
ILLINOIS (17-5)
Bostic 4-5 2-2 10, Shoup-Hill 3-4 0-0 7, Bryant 5-9 8-8 21, Cook 8-21 10-10 26, McKenzie 6-12 2-2 14, Lopes 0-0 0-0 0, Oden 2-4 1-2 6, Peebles 1-2 0-0 2, Ndour 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-57 23-24 86
|Michigan St.
|16
|13
|23
|24
|—
|76
|Illinois
|13
|24
|24
|25
|—
|86
3-Point Goals_Michigan St. 8-27 (Ekh 0-5, Hagemann 1-4, Joiner 1-3, McDaniel 4-9, Ayrault 0-1, Kimball 2-5), Illinois 5-12 (Shoup-Hill 1-1, Bryant 3-6, Cook 0-3, Oden 1-1, Peebles 0-1). Assists_Michigan St. 16 (Hagemann 8), Illinois 12 (McKenzie 6). Fouled Out_Michigan St. Hagemann. Rebounds_Michigan St. 27 (Joiner 6), Illinois 36 (McKenzie 11). Total Fouls_Michigan St. 21, Illinois 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,096.
