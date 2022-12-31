FGFTReb
KANSAS (11-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jackson298-131-49-192417
Franklin361-110-01-3422
Kersgieter349-172-22-40023
Mayberry293-75-50-55312
Prater153-80-02-4238
Chatzileonti315-121-13-30111
Strom161-50-00-2103
Vuksic30-10-00-0010
Eltayeb72-20-02-5004
Team00-00-01-2000
Totals20032-769-1220-47141480

Percentages: FG 42.1, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Kersgieter 3-8, Prater 2-2, Mayberry 1-3, Strom 1-4, Franklin 0-2, Chatzileonti 0-1, Vuksic 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Chatzileonti 2, Jackson 1, Mayberry 1, Prater 1)

Turnovers: 10 (Prater 3, Mayberry 2, Chatzileonti 2, Jackson 1, Franklin 1, Strom 1)

Steals: 6 (Kersgieter 2, Jackson 1, Franklin 1, Mayberry 1, Chatzileonti 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
OKLAHOMA ST. (10-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Collins233-50-02-6026
Alnatas220-40-00-1330
Chastain275-164-73-70414
Keys352-84-61-5218
Milton385-132-22-35212
Garzon267-90-00-50017
Jackson20-00-20-0000
Tramble60-00-00-2010
De Lapp204-50-01-4138
James10-00-00-0000
Team00-00-01-3000
Totals20026-6010-1710-36111665

Percentages: FG 43.3, FT .588.

3-Point Goals: 3-10, .300 (Garzon 3-3, Alnatas 0-2, Chastain 0-2, Keys 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Chastain 3, Collins 1, De Lapp 1)

Turnovers: 10 (Alnatas 2, Keys 2, Milton 2, De Lapp 2, Garzon 1, Tramble 1)

Steals: 5 (Keys 2, De Lapp 2, Collins 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Kansas2216202280
Oklahoma St.1816181365

A_2,973

Officials_Michael McConnell, Julie Krommenhoek, Natasha Camy

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

