ALCORN ST. (0-8)
Broughton 1-4 0-2 2, Claytor 5-8 0-0 13, Hall 1-5 3-4 5, Obillo 1-5 0-0 2, Rascoe 1-4 0-0 2, Ford 0-0 0-0 0, McCalphia 1-6 0-0 3, Watkins 0-8 1-2 1, White 0-3 0-0 0, Wright 2-4 0-0 6, Griffin 1-3 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 13-50 4-8 36
LSU (8-1)
Newby 2-3 0-0 4, Aifuwa 2-3 1-2 5, Morris 7-11 0-0 14, Payne 0-4 4-4 4, Pointer 7-10 3-5 19, Shematsi 2-4 1-2 7, Trasi 3-4 2-4 8, Ward 3-3 0-0 6, Cherry 2-4 0-0 4, Bartlett 1-1 0-0 2, Hall 3-3 2-2 10, Petty 1-2 4-8 6, Ware 5-10 1-2 11, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 38-62 18-29 100
|Alcorn St.
|9
|8
|13
|6
|—
|36
|LSU
|26
|23
|23
|28
|—
|100
3-Point Goals_Alcorn St. 6-25 (Claytor 3-6, Hall 0-2, Obillo 0-2, Rascoe 0-1, McCalphia 1-3, Watkins 0-5, White 0-1, Wright 2-3, Griffin 0-2), LSU 6-16 (Morris 0-2, Pointer 2-4, Shematsi 2-4, Cherry 0-2, Hall 2-2, Ware 0-2). Assists_Alcorn St. 11 (Obillo 3), LSU 17 (Pointer 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Alcorn St. 21 (Team 3-4), LSU 46 (Trasi 3-4). Total Fouls_Alcorn St. 21, LSU 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,408.