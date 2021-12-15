FGFTReb
LSU (8-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Newby172-30-02-3324
Aifuwa182-31-21-3115
Morris177-110-00-21014
Payne130-44-41-2214
Pointer207-103-52-104119
Shematsi142-41-20-5017
Trasi183-42-43-4218
Ward133-30-01-1016
Cherry172-40-01-1114
Bartlett121-10-01-1012
Hall123-32-21-40010
Petty91-24-81-3006
Ware205-101-21-23111
Team00-00-02-5000
Totals20038-6218-2917-461711100

Percentages: FG 61.290, FT .621.

3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Pointer 2-4, Shematsi 2-4, Hall 2-2, Morris 0-2, Cherry 0-2, Ware 0-2)

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 13 (Payne 3, Aifuwa 2, Cherry 2, Newby 1, Ward 1, Bartlett 1, Hall 1, Petty 1, Ware 1)

Steals: 17 (Payne 4, Pointer 3, Morris 2, Trasi 2, Cherry 2, Ware 2, Ward 1, Hall 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
ALCORN ST. (0-8)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Broughton271-40-21-2122
Claytor255-80-00-11013
Hall231-53-42-2115
Obillo201-50-00-0332
Rascoe251-40-00-3332
Ford130-00-00-1040
McCalphia111-60-00-2033
Watkins180-81-21-2221
White100-30-01-1000
Wright162-40-01-3026
Griffin121-30-00-0012
Team00-00-03-4000
Totals20013-504-89-21112136

Percentages: FG 26.000, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Claytor 3-6, Wright 2-3, McCalphia 1-3, Hall 0-2, Obillo 0-2, Rascoe 0-1, Watkins 0-5, White 0-1, Griffin 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Hall 1, Ford 1)

Turnovers: 26 (Obillo 5, McCalphia 3, Watkins 3, White 3, Wright 3, Team 3, Broughton 2, Rascoe 2, Claytor 1, Hall 1)

Steals: 6 (Obillo 3, Hall 2, Rascoe 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Alcorn St.9813636
LSU26232328100

A_5,408

Officials_Felicia Grinter, Meadow Overstreet, Saif Esho

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you