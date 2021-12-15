|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LSU (8-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Newby
|17
|2-3
|0-0
|2-3
|3
|2
|4
|Aifuwa
|18
|2-3
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|1
|5
|Morris
|17
|7-11
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|14
|Payne
|13
|0-4
|4-4
|1-2
|2
|1
|4
|Pointer
|20
|7-10
|3-5
|2-10
|4
|1
|19
|Shematsi
|14
|2-4
|1-2
|0-5
|0
|1
|7
|Trasi
|18
|3-4
|2-4
|3-4
|2
|1
|8
|Ward
|13
|3-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|6
|Cherry
|17
|2-4
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|4
|Bartlett
|12
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Hall
|12
|3-3
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|0
|10
|Petty
|9
|1-2
|4-8
|1-3
|0
|0
|6
|Ware
|20
|5-10
|1-2
|1-2
|3
|1
|11
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|38-62
|18-29
|17-46
|17
|11
|100
Percentages: FG 61.290, FT .621.
3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Pointer 2-4, Shematsi 2-4, Hall 2-2, Morris 0-2, Cherry 0-2, Ware 0-2)
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 13 (Payne 3, Aifuwa 2, Cherry 2, Newby 1, Ward 1, Bartlett 1, Hall 1, Petty 1, Ware 1)
Steals: 17 (Payne 4, Pointer 3, Morris 2, Trasi 2, Cherry 2, Ware 2, Ward 1, Hall 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ALCORN ST. (0-8)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Broughton
|27
|1-4
|0-2
|1-2
|1
|2
|2
|Claytor
|25
|5-8
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|13
|Hall
|23
|1-5
|3-4
|2-2
|1
|1
|5
|Obillo
|20
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|3
|2
|Rascoe
|25
|1-4
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|3
|2
|Ford
|13
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|0
|McCalphia
|11
|1-6
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|3
|Watkins
|18
|0-8
|1-2
|1-2
|2
|2
|1
|White
|10
|0-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Wright
|16
|2-4
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|6
|Griffin
|12
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|13-50
|4-8
|9-21
|11
|21
|36
Percentages: FG 26.000, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Claytor 3-6, Wright 2-3, McCalphia 1-3, Hall 0-2, Obillo 0-2, Rascoe 0-1, Watkins 0-5, White 0-1, Griffin 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Hall 1, Ford 1)
Turnovers: 26 (Obillo 5, McCalphia 3, Watkins 3, White 3, Wright 3, Team 3, Broughton 2, Rascoe 2, Claytor 1, Hall 1)
Steals: 6 (Obillo 3, Hall 2, Rascoe 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Alcorn St.
|9
|8
|13
|6
|—
|36
|LSU
|26
|23
|23
|28
|—
|100
A_5,408
Officials_Felicia Grinter, Meadow Overstreet, Saif Esho