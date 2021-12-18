BRADLEY (3-5)
Danso 0-0 0-0 0, Draper 0-1 0-0 0, Powell 1-4 0-0 2, Haack 3-13 1-2 9, Koenig 0-5 0-0 0, Morrow 1-4 3-4 5, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Rice 1-4 0-0 3, Waite 5-10 0-0 14, Cannon 2-2 0-0 5, Dorsey 3-7 1-4 7, Fitch 1-1 0-0 2, Ziebell 2-7 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-58 5-10 51
LSU (9-1)
Newby 2-3 0-1 4, Aifuwa 7-10 0-2 14, Cherry 6-11 0-0 12, Morris 7-12 2-2 17, Pointer 3-10 3-7 9, Shematsi 0-2 0-0 0, Trasi 2-5 4-4 8, Ward 1-4 0-0 2, Payne 4-6 2-2 10, Bartlett 0-1 0-0 0, Hall 0-3 0-0 0, Petty 0-2 1-2 1, Ware 0-3 0-2 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-72 12-22 77
|Bradley
|10
|6
|15
|20
|—
|51
|LSU
|28
|19
|22
|8
|—
|77
3-Point Goals_Bradley 8-30 (Draper 0-1, Haack 2-11, Koenig 0-5, Rice 1-2, Waite 4-9, Cannon 1-1, Ziebell 0-1), LSU 1-14 (Cherry 0-2, Morris 1-5, Pointer 0-2, Shematsi 0-2, Payne 0-1, Hall 0-2). Assists_Bradley 12 (Dorsey 5), LSU 8 (Morris 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Bradley 36 (Ziebell 4-10), LSU 53 (Aifuwa 9-11). Total Fouls_Bradley 14, LSU 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,624.