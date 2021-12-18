FGFTReb
LSU (9-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Newby242-30-12-10104
Aifuwa187-100-29-112214
Cherry256-110-02-30112
Morris267-122-20-35017
Pointer213-103-72-3019
Shematsi140-20-01-8010
Trasi152-54-40-2028
Ward61-40-01-2012
Payne174-62-20-20210
Bartlett50-10-01-1000
Hall50-30-00-0000
Petty70-21-21-2011
Ware170-30-20-2020
Team00-00-02-4000
Totals20032-7212-2221-5381377

Percentages: FG 44.444, FT .545.

3-Point Goals: 1-14, .071 (Morris 1-5, Cherry 0-2, Pointer 0-2, Shematsi 0-2, Payne 0-1, Hall 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Pointer 1, Petty 1)

Turnovers: 16 (Ware 4, Pointer 2, Shematsi 2, Aifuwa 1, Cherry 1, Morris 1, Trasi 1, Payne 1, Bartlett 1, Hall 1, Petty 1)

Steals: 14 (Cherry 4, Newby 2, Morris 2, Ware 2, Pointer 1, Shematsi 1, Ward 1, Petty 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
BRADLEY (3-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Danso80-00-00-1010
Draper90-10-00-1000
Powell131-40-01-2012
Haack333-131-21-4219
Koenig180-50-01-1210
Morrow221-43-42-6125
Roberts40-00-00-0000
Rice111-40-00-0003
Waite275-100-00-00114
Cannon22-20-00-0005
Dorsey253-71-42-5527
Fitch81-10-00-1032
Ziebell202-70-04-10224
Team00-00-00-5000
Totals20019-585-1011-36121451

Percentages: FG 32.759, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 8-30, .267 (Waite 4-9, Haack 2-11, Rice 1-2, Cannon 1-1, Draper 0-1, Koenig 0-5, Ziebell 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Morrow 4, Ziebell 1)

Turnovers: 27 (Koenig 6, Haack 4, Fitch 4, Waite 3, Morrow 2, Dorsey 2, Team 2, Danso 1, Powell 1, Roberts 1, Rice 1)

Steals: 10 (Koenig 3, Morrow 2, Dorsey 2, Draper 1, Rice 1, Fitch 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Bradley106152051
LSU281922877

A_5,624

Officials_Kaz Beverley, Kristen Bell, Mark Zentz

