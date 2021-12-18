|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LSU (9-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Newby
|24
|2-3
|0-1
|2-10
|1
|0
|4
|Aifuwa
|18
|7-10
|0-2
|9-11
|2
|2
|14
|Cherry
|25
|6-11
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|1
|12
|Morris
|26
|7-12
|2-2
|0-3
|5
|0
|17
|Pointer
|21
|3-10
|3-7
|2-3
|0
|1
|9
|Shematsi
|14
|0-2
|0-0
|1-8
|0
|1
|0
|Trasi
|15
|2-5
|4-4
|0-2
|0
|2
|8
|Ward
|6
|1-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Payne
|17
|4-6
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|10
|Bartlett
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Hall
|5
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Petty
|7
|0-2
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|1
|Ware
|17
|0-3
|0-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-72
|12-22
|21-53
|8
|13
|77
Percentages: FG 44.444, FT .545.
3-Point Goals: 1-14, .071 (Morris 1-5, Cherry 0-2, Pointer 0-2, Shematsi 0-2, Payne 0-1, Hall 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Pointer 1, Petty 1)
Turnovers: 16 (Ware 4, Pointer 2, Shematsi 2, Aifuwa 1, Cherry 1, Morris 1, Trasi 1, Payne 1, Bartlett 1, Hall 1, Petty 1)
Steals: 14 (Cherry 4, Newby 2, Morris 2, Ware 2, Pointer 1, Shematsi 1, Ward 1, Petty 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BRADLEY (3-5)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Danso
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Draper
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Powell
|13
|1-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Haack
|33
|3-13
|1-2
|1-4
|2
|1
|9
|Koenig
|18
|0-5
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|1
|0
|Morrow
|22
|1-4
|3-4
|2-6
|1
|2
|5
|Roberts
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Rice
|11
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Waite
|27
|5-10
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|14
|Cannon
|2
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|5
|Dorsey
|25
|3-7
|1-4
|2-5
|5
|2
|7
|Fitch
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|2
|Ziebell
|20
|2-7
|0-0
|4-10
|2
|2
|4
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-58
|5-10
|11-36
|12
|14
|51
Percentages: FG 32.759, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 8-30, .267 (Waite 4-9, Haack 2-11, Rice 1-2, Cannon 1-1, Draper 0-1, Koenig 0-5, Ziebell 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Morrow 4, Ziebell 1)
Turnovers: 27 (Koenig 6, Haack 4, Fitch 4, Waite 3, Morrow 2, Dorsey 2, Team 2, Danso 1, Powell 1, Roberts 1, Rice 1)
Steals: 10 (Koenig 3, Morrow 2, Dorsey 2, Draper 1, Rice 1, Fitch 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Bradley
|10
|6
|15
|20
|—
|51
|LSU
|28
|19
|22
|8
|—
|77
A_5,624
Officials_Kaz Beverley, Kristen Bell, Mark Zentz