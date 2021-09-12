|Appalachian St.
|7
|7
|3
|6
|—
|23
|Miami
|9
|3
|7
|6
|—
|25
First Quarter
MIA_Chaney 1 run (Borregales kick), 8:49.
APP_Peoples 28 run (Staton kick), 5:20.
MIA_safety, :21.
Second Quarter
MIA_FG Borregales 27, 6:49.
APP_Virgil 100 kickoff return (Staton kick), 6:05.
Third Quarter
MIA_Harris 12 run (Borregales kick), 13:46.
APP_FG Staton 22, 9:21.
Fourth Quarter
MIA_FG Borregales 38, 9:15.
APP_M.Williams 3 pass from Brice (run failed), 5:48.
MIA_FG Borregales 43, 2:03.
A_45,877.
|APP
|MIA
|First downs
|19
|25
|Total Net Yards
|326
|375
|Rushes-yards
|39-127
|43-175
|Passing
|199
|200
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|3-26
|Kickoff Returns
|2-119
|4-68
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-34-1
|20-33-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-2
|2-12
|Punts
|5-40.4
|6-39.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-48
|6-60
|Time of Possession
|34:25
|25:35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Appalachian St., Peoples 17-95, Noel 16-51, Brice 4-7, Virgil 1-0, (Team) 1-(minus 26). Miami, Harris 18-91, King 19-79, Chaney 4-21, (Team) 2-(minus 16).
PASSING_Appalachian St., Brice 21-34-1-199. Miami, King 20-33-0-200.
RECEIVING_Appalachian St., Cor.Sutton 7-60, M.Williams 5-57, T.Hennigan 3-28, Noel 2-11, Pearson 1-23, Horn 1-9, Virgil 1-6, Evans 1-5. Miami, Rambo 5-52, Harley 5-27, Key.Smith 4-70, Mallory 3-16, Restrepo 1-18, Arroyo 1-11, Harris 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Miami, Borregales 35.