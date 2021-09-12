Appalachian St.773623
Miami937625

First Quarter

MIA_Chaney 1 run (Borregales kick), 8:49.

APP_Peoples 28 run (Staton kick), 5:20.

MIA_safety, :21.

Second Quarter

MIA_FG Borregales 27, 6:49.

APP_Virgil 100 kickoff return (Staton kick), 6:05.

Third Quarter

MIA_Harris 12 run (Borregales kick), 13:46.

APP_FG Staton 22, 9:21.

Fourth Quarter

MIA_FG Borregales 38, 9:15.

APP_M.Williams 3 pass from Brice (run failed), 5:48.

MIA_FG Borregales 43, 2:03.

A_45,877.

APPMIA
First downs1925
Total Net Yards326375
Rushes-yards39-12743-175
Passing199200
Punt Returns0-03-26
Kickoff Returns2-1194-68
Interceptions Ret.0-01-0
Comp-Att-Int21-34-120-33-0
Sacked-Yards Lost1-22-12
Punts5-40.46-39.0
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards6-486-60
Time of Possession34:2525:35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Appalachian St., Peoples 17-95, Noel 16-51, Brice 4-7, Virgil 1-0, (Team) 1-(minus 26). Miami, Harris 18-91, King 19-79, Chaney 4-21, (Team) 2-(minus 16).

PASSING_Appalachian St., Brice 21-34-1-199. Miami, King 20-33-0-200.

RECEIVING_Appalachian St., Cor.Sutton 7-60, M.Williams 5-57, T.Hennigan 3-28, Noel 2-11, Pearson 1-23, Horn 1-9, Virgil 1-6, Evans 1-5. Miami, Rambo 5-52, Harley 5-27, Key.Smith 4-70, Mallory 3-16, Restrepo 1-18, Arroyo 1-11, Harris 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Miami, Borregales 35.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

