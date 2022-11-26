SOUTH FLORIDA (7-1)
Brito 4-12 3-4 12, Fankam Mendjiadeu 4-6 0-0 8, Puisis 8-17 3-3 22, Tsineke 6-15 2-2 14, Wilson 0-2 0-0 0, Gonzalez 0-0 0-0 0, Johansson 1-2 0-0 2, Aarnio 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-54 8-9 58
MICHIGAN (6-0)
Kiser 4-11 2-2 10, Williams 3-5 2-2 8, Brown 9-15 4-7 23, Nolan 3-8 0-0 9, Phelia 4-10 3-4 11, Crockett 0-0 0-0 0, Kampschroeder 1-3 0-0 2, Stuck 0-0 0-0 0, Hobbs 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 24-55 11-15 63
|South Florida
|17
|10
|18
|13
|—
|58
|Michigan
|17
|12
|14
|20
|—
|63
3-Point Goals_South Florida 4-18 (Brito 1-4, Puisis 3-9, Tsineke 0-4, Wilson 0-1), Michigan 4-15 (Kiser 0-1, Brown 1-3, Nolan 3-8, Phelia 0-1, Kampschroeder 0-2). Assists_South Florida 9 (Brito 2, Tsineke 2, Wilson 2), Michigan 10 (Brown 4). Fouled Out_South Florida Fankam Mendjiadeu. Rebounds_South Florida 31 (Fankam Mendjiadeu 11), Michigan 33 (Kiser 9). Total Fouls_South Florida 16, Michigan 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_297.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.